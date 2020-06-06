Powered by Dark Sky
September 12th 2020, Saturday
South Butler Still Needs Help

by Dan Borrello
June 6, 2020

Since our last edition of The Times, readers have responded to the pleas of the South Butler Nostalgia Dragway and have offered their help.

“Thanks to ‘The Times,’ we have had several people reach out to me directly on how they can help, which is tremendous,” organizer Randy Salerno, commonly known as “Racin’ Randy,” told the paper this week.

“We have food and port-a-potties taken care of, but we still need a lot of work to do, because we plan on opening June 28th,” he adds. “We still need a cement mixer to help with the shut-down lanes, as well as taking care of the insurance and the needs for EMTs.”

There’s also the usual spring clean-up.

“We’ve lost time due to the pandemic. We understand people’s concerns with health, but we have been maintaining social distance and are taking the right precautions in sprucing-up the track.”

Randy says one concern he has come across is the pricetag for racing. The group has raised the price for drivers from $20 to $45, but he maintains that can change.

“Right now, we can’t have spectators, so we can’t charge our usual $5 a person to watch and $20 for anyone in the pits,” he says. “We still need the capital to race, so we’ve agreed to charge one person, typically the driver, $45, and then $20 for any other person who wants to be in the pit. But, once we’re told we CAN have spectators, prices will return to normal.”

Randy adds that other established tracks have more wherewithal to keep prices down, but with a catch.

“If you race at other dragstrips--who do a great job--you may pay upwards of $70-$150. But if you lose, you’re through! Unless you wanna buy back in for ANOTHER $25 per race, of course. At our track, for 45 bucks, you can race all frickin’ day. Still, where else can you do that? And when we get the green light for spectators, the price will come back to $20--all you can race.”

The track typically hosts races the final Sunday of each month from June through September. Cars must be at least 30 years-old.

Randy encourages anyone who wants to help to call him at 315-521-0829.

