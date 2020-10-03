South Butler's Victory Sprint

If you ask track announcer, Randy Salerno, he will tell you South Butler Nostalgia Dragway saved its best day of racing in 2020 for last.

And due to the circumstances, it may go down as it's most memorable day of racing the track has ever held.

In an unprecedented year, where the track fought limitations due to COVID-19 like everybody else, the crew were finally able to allow spectators for its last race, where an estimated 900 people attended. This, while fighting an NFL Sunday, as well.

"Everything went way better than expected," the man better known as "Racin' Randy" told The Times. "We gave fans a place to go and have fun that day. I can't get over how many people thanked us for being able to open it to spectators."

"It really is a big testament to all the track workers who did everything they could this year, given the circumstances. They went beyond everything we could have asked from them. We owe them a huge thank you."

And while no speed records were broken (record-holder Nick Kellogg was .7 MPH away from tying his own 105.8 mark in his Chevy Malibu station wagon), the attendance on a football Sunday, as well as the year's high mark for cars (115--five more than August's high of 110) may have been all the Dragway committee needed as a reward for its year-round work.

"We also want to give a huge 'thank you' to sponsors, track sponsors, people who donated to us and hung tough with us all year," Salerno added. "And, if you want to volunteer, we'll take all the help we can get to gear-up for next year."

The previous three races, drivers paid $40 per car due to social distance guidelines hindering attendance, thus inflating costs. In the final race, the price was lowered to $30. The track also felt the need to charge higher prices for pit crew members (limit of four), which was dropped to ten bucks for the final race. In a non-2020 year, drivers can race all day for $20. Pit crew members pay the same price, but spectators can enter for just five dollars.

Most, if not all people, hope 2021 will be a better year, in general. For the Dragway, who couldn't allow fans for its previous three races, they hope the only thing that doesn't return to normal is participation.

"We want to break records every single weekend," Randy added.

South Butler Nostalgia Dragway is located at 3225 Butler-Conquest Road in Savannah. The strip allows drivers of cars built in 1990 or before to race all day for one price on the final Sunday of each month from June through September.

For more information, contact track announcer "Racin' Randy" Salerno at 315-521-0829, or check the South Butler Nostalgia Dragway Facebook page.