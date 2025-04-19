Spencer Speedway gears up for 2025 season

The snow has melted and the weather is warming up, which means it’s almost time for racing season here in Wayne County.
The 70th annual opening night at Spencer Speedway in Williamson is on Friday, May 23rd. The season kicks off with the 35th Annual Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak 110.
The race was previously postponed back in 2024 at Lancaster Motorplex, so Race of Champions management alongside the families agreed to hold the race this year, with the 36th hosted later this season back in Lancaster.
“This race is very important to the families associated with it,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions management. “The families wanted to make sure it was run and we came to an agreement to make it possible as a highlighted event and part of the Spencer Speedway schedule. It is an honor to host this event. We are looking forward to a great night to celebrate two of the greatest competitors in our region as well celebrate the sport they loved.”
The rest of the 2025 schedule is as follows:
Friday, May 2
Open Practice For All Divisions
Pit Gates Open at 4pm
Grandstands Open at 5PM
Friday, May 23
70th Annual Spencer Speedway
Opener - 35th Annual Tommy
Druar/Tony Jankowiak 110
Grandstands Open at 5PM
Tickets: Adult - $27; Senior / Military - $22; Children (15 years – 10 years of age) $17; Children (9 years of age and under) - FREE
Friday, June 6
Kid’s Night at the Races - Race of
Champions Sportsman Series
Grandstands Open at 5PM
Pits: $45 general / $40 members
Tickets: Adult - $20; Senior / Military - $15; Children (15 years – 10 years of age) $10; Children (9 years of age and under) - FREE
Friday, July 11
Whittaker Ford F-50 - Race
of Champions Modified Series
50-laps - $5,000-to-win
Grandstands Open at 5PM
Pits: $45 general / $40 members
Tickets: Adult - $27; Senior / Military - $22; Children (15 years – 10 years of age) $17; Children (9 years of age and under) - FREE
Friday, August 1
Fan Appreciation and Autograph Night - Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series
Grandstands Open at 5PM
Pits: $45 general / $40 members
Tickets: Adult - $20; Senior / Military - $15; Children (15 years – 10 years of age) $10; Children (9 years of age and under) - FREE
Friday, August 15
Apple Harvest Night at the Races
Race of Champions Sportsman
Modified Series
Grandstands Open at 5PM
Pits: $45 general / $40 members
Tickets: Adult - $20; Senior / Military - $15; Children (15 years – 10 years of age) $10; Children (9 years of age and under) - FREE
Friday, August 29
Maynard Troyer Classic VI - Race of Champions Modified Series & Sportsman Series
Grandstands Open at 5PM
Pits: $45 general / $40 members
Tickets: Adult - $27; Senior / Military - $22; Children (15 years – 10 years of age) $17; Children (9 years of age and under) - FREE
For more information on the races including the rain dates and changes, visit rocmodifiedseries.com.