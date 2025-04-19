Spencer Speedway gears up for 2025 season

The snow has melted and the weather is warming up, which means it’s almost time for racing season here in Wayne County.

The 70th annual opening night at Spencer Speedway in Williamson is on Friday, May 23rd. The season kicks off with the 35th Annual Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak 110.

The race was previously postponed back in 2024 at Lancaster Motorplex, so Race of Champions management alongside the families agreed to hold the race this year, with the 36th hosted later this season back in Lancaster.

“This race is very important to the families associated with it,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions management. “The families wanted to make sure it was run and we came to an agreement to make it possible as a highlighted event and part of the Spencer Speedway schedule. It is an honor to host this event. We are looking forward to a great night to celebrate two of the greatest competitors in our region as well celebrate the sport they loved.”

The rest of the 2025 schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 2

Open Practice For All Divisions

Pit Gates Open at 4pm

Grandstands Open at 5PM

Friday, May 23

70th Annual Spencer Speedway

Opener - 35th Annual Tommy

Druar/Tony Jankowiak 110

Grandstands Open at 5PM

Tickets: Adult - $27; Senior / Military - $22; Children (15 years – 10 years of age) $17; Children (9 years of age and under) - FREE

Friday, June 6

Kid’s Night at the Races - Race of

Champions Sportsman Series

Grandstands Open at 5PM

Pits: $45 general / $40 members

Tickets: Adult - $20; Senior / Military - $15; Children (15 years – 10 years of age) $10; Children (9 years of age and under) - FREE

Friday, July 11

Whittaker Ford F-50 - Race

of Champions Modified Series

50-laps - $5,000-to-win

Grandstands Open at 5PM

Pits: $45 general / $40 members

Tickets: Adult - $27; Senior / Military - $22; Children (15 years – 10 years of age) $17; Children (9 years of age and under) - FREE

Friday, August 1

Fan Appreciation and Autograph Night - Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series

Grandstands Open at 5PM

Pits: $45 general / $40 members

Tickets: Adult - $20; Senior / Military - $15; Children (15 years – 10 years of age) $10; Children (9 years of age and under) - FREE

Friday, August 15

Apple Harvest Night at the Races

Race of Champions Sportsman

Modified Series

Grandstands Open at 5PM

Pits: $45 general / $40 members

Tickets: Adult - $20; Senior / Military - $15; Children (15 years – 10 years of age) $10; Children (9 years of age and under) - FREE

Friday, August 29

Maynard Troyer Classic VI - Race of Champions Modified Series & Sportsman Series

Grandstands Open at 5PM

Pits: $45 general / $40 members

Tickets: Adult - $27; Senior / Military - $22; Children (15 years – 10 years of age) $17; Children (9 years of age and under) - FREE

For more information on the races including the rain dates and changes, visit rocmodifiedseries.com.