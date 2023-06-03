Spencer Speedway ready to go withJune 9th with Race of Champions series

Race of Champions Modified Series competitors will be ready to go when the gates swing open for the 68th season of racing at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., with the running of the “Fast 40”, which will pay the winner $4,000 for the short sprint race on Friday, June 9, 2023

The Race of Champions Modified Series will be joined by the Race of Champions Super Stock Series, the Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Modified Series along with the wild action of the Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinder and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six Series.

The Super Stock Series will race for 25-laps for $1,000-to-win.

“It’s always exciting to get going at our home track” stated Race of Champions Modified Series competitor, Timmy Catalano, of Ontario, N.Y. “Spencer is our home track and we always look forward to racing there. We do a lot of traveling, but that track is still home and we’re excited to get going there. We’ll be ready to go and our entire family is looking forward to it.”

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return with some unique additions. In addition to standard fare from the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department, there will be BBQ truck joining us as well as an Ice Cream truck along with the Williamson Apple Blossom Festival selling fried dough and more, along with the new addition of a popcorn truck .

Advanced discount tickets will be available online as well as at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson, with tickets going on sale next Tuesday, May 31.

The gates for the 68th Annual season opener will swing open for fans at 5:00pm with qualifying at 7:15pm.

Tickets: $27 General Admission; $22 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 15-10 years of age will be admitted for $17. Children under the age of 10 will be admitted Free for this event.

The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

For more information, visit www.rocmodifiedseries.com