Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 3rd 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Spencer Speedway ready to go withJune 9th with Race of Champions series

by WayneTimes.com
June 3, 2023

Race of Champions Modified Series competitors will be ready to go when the gates swing open for the 68th season of racing at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., with the running of the “Fast 40”, which will pay the winner $4,000 for the short sprint race on Friday, June 9, 2023

The Race of Champions Modified Series will be joined by the Race of Champions Super Stock Series, the Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Modified Series along with the wild action of the Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinder and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six Series. 

The Super Stock Series will race for 25-laps for $1,000-to-win. 

“It’s always exciting to get going at our home track” stated Race of Champions Modified Series competitor, Timmy Catalano, of Ontario, N.Y. “Spencer is our home track and we always look forward to racing there. We do a lot of traveling, but that track is still home and we’re excited to get going there. We’ll be ready to go and our entire family is looking forward to it.”

The Super Stock Series will race for 25-laps and $1,000-to-win. 

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return with some unique additions. In addition to standard fare from the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department, there will be BBQ truck joining us as well as an Ice Cream truck along with the Williamson Apple Blossom Festival selling fried dough and more, along with the new addition of a popcorn truck . 

Advanced discount tickets will be available online as well as at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson, with tickets going on sale next Tuesday, May 31. 

The gates for the 68th Annual season opener will swing open for fans at 5:00pm with qualifying at 7:15pm. 

Tickets: $27 General Admission; $22 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 15-10 years of age will be admitted for $17.  Children under the age of 10 will be admitted Free for this event.

The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

For more information, visit www.rocmodifiedseries.com 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Malek, Maraie Ann Muto

VIRGINIA/LYONS: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marie Ann Muto Malek on May 22, 2023. She joined her family in Heaven at Bon Secours Hospice House in Midlothian, Virginia, surrounded by her family. Marie was born on June 4, 1942, in Lyons, New York. Growing up surrounded by friends and […]

Read More
Camacho, Jesus R.

SODUS: Jesus R. Camacho, 41, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 29, 2023 at his home. Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, June 8 from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus.  A funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Jesus was born February […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square