Local Sports SPORTS SHOTS: This week in High School Sports Published 52 mins ago on October 27, 2018 By Waynetimes.com

Julia Kellogg (1) concentrates bumping the ball for the visiting Newark Reds in the first set (game) Photo by: Scotty Haines

Trailing 9-6 in the first set (game) Newark freshman Emma Kuhn (6) set the ball for the visiting Reds. Photo by: Scotty Haines

Baylee Morrison goes down on one knee as she digs the ball for Pal-Mac. Photo by: Scotty Haines

Pal-Mac senior Kellie Johnson sets the ball for the Lady Raiders in the first set (game) Photo by: Scotty Haines

Pal-Mac Libero Malia Conklin (grey jersey) and senior MH/MB Brandy Morrison collide diving for the ball in the first set (Game) Photo by: Scotty Haines

Newark's Emma Kuhn makes a nice save for the Reds in the third and final set. Photo by: Scotty Haines

Josh Schouten bumps the ball for Wayne in the first set (game) Photo by: Scotty Haines

Wayne senior Steven Amish serves up a winner the second set (game) for the Eagles. Photo by: Scotty Haines

Wayne senior Ryan Ward dives for the ball in the second set (game) as fellow senior Josh Sable looks on. Photo by: Scotty Haines

Wayne's Josh Sable (10) and Ryan Ward (18) seem to close their eyes as they try to block the shot of WOI Jordan Campbell (12) Photo by: Scotty Haines

Pal-Mac's junior Madi Keller (2) takes control of the ball early in the first half as Newark freshman M/F Kaleigh Pettit (11) moves in to defend. Photo by: Scotty Haines

Pal-Mac's Grace Seither takes a shot on goal.

Pal-Mac Lady Red Raider Abie LaRocca (Captain) and Newark freshman Megan Napoleon (17) race for the ball in the first half.Photo: Scotty Haines