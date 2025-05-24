What are you looking for?

Sports

SPORTS SHOTS: This Week in Local Sports

May 24, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com
Gananda’s Nate Tandle protects the goalie with the long pole. Photos: Tyler MacNeal
Under heavy fog and rain showers, Gananda’s Brody Daciw runs from a defender with the ball during the team’s final regular season game against Gates Chili. Photo: Tyler MacNeal
The Wayne Central Boys Varsity Basketball Team was recognized by the Wayne County Board of Supervisors for their accomplishments during the 2024 - 2025 season including the Class A Section V Championship and Far West Regional Championship.
The Wayne Central Boys Varsity Wrestling Team was recognized by the Wayne County Board of Supervisors for their accomplishments during the 2024 - 2025 season which include being named Section V Division 2 Duels Champions and advancing to the New York State Semifinals.
Lyons senior Rita Romano has officially signed with SUNY Oswego to continue her academic and athletic career as a collegiate swimmer. The district saying "Rita’s dedication, determination, and passion for the sport have led her to this exciting next chapter, and we couldn’t be more proud."

The Storm

May 24, 2025
