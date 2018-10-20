SportsShots from this week in High School Sports

Pla-Mac sophomore Sam Wizeman(20) picks up a first down in the first quarter, helping the Red Raiders to their first TD on the night. Photo by: Scotty Haines
Alex Callaghan (21) gets dragged out of bounds by Midlakes Galvin Carr (22), but not before Callaghan grabbed a Zach Baker pass and scrampered for a big Pal-Mac gain and first down, helping the Red Raiders to their first TD of the night on their first possession in the opening minutes. Photo by: Scotty Haines
Zach Baker (10) just can’t get a grip on Midlakes senior QB Jordan Maher (1) in the first quarter.
Photo by: Scotty Haines
As team-mate Jamie Walker (22) looks on in the background Emma Arnold dribbles around Batavia defender.Photo by: Scotty Haines
Abie LaRocca (Senior Captain) knees the ball on her way to giving the Lady Red Raiders a 1-0 first half lead. Photo by: Scotty Haines
Jamie Walker lets a shot on goal fly in the first half as Batavia’s Sophie Beckman (3) and Madeline Taggart (11) try to defend. Photo by: Scotty Haines
Pal-Mac junior Madi Keller dribbles the ball along the southwest sideline in the first half.
Photo by: Scotty Haines
Pal-Mac freshman Mercedes Buckingham moves the ball down the field in the first half as the Lady Red Raiders defeated Batavia 6-1. Photo by: Scotty Haines
As the official looks on Pal-Mac’s Alyssa Morgan (8) and Batavia’s Regan Henrici (Captain) (4) battle for the ball in the first half. Photo by: Scotty Haines