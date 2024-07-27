Summer recreation programs and clubs help kids stay active

As we enter the dog days of summer, youth across the county is staying active thanks to a variety of municipal and club programs.

In Williamson, the recreation department is offering a co-ed soccer camp this August. Join Matt Luzunaris, former professional soccer player, for four full days packed with drills & skills.

Dates: August 19th - 22nd

Time: 9am - 3pm

Who: Ages 6-18

Where: Williamson Town Park

Visit www.williamsonrec.org today to register.

The Gananda Soccer Club will be holding two "try it out" sessions at the Sherburne park field on Tuesday, July 30th and Thursday, August 1st 6:30 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

If your child is a 2011-2012 birth year and looking for soccer outside of the school season, a more competitive environment, the club encourages you to join them.

Players should bring - A soccer ball, shin guards, a water bottle, energy and a positive attitude! (Cleats are optional but recommended)

Walworth youth aged 7-16 are encouraged to sign up for a weekly "foam dart battle" hosted by the Rochester Foam Dart league at Ginegaw Park.

The fun runs every Tuesday 8/6-8/27 from 6pm-7pm where participants will play games like capture the flag. All equipment including darts, toy blasters and safety gear will be provided.

To register, visit secure.rec1.com/NY/walworth-recreation/catalog.

Not all kids love sports. In addition to athletics, the Sodus recreation department is finding different ways to keeps kids both active and entertained.

Recent activities have included trips to Alasa Farms to explore nature, a visit to Sodus Point to enjoy the beach, and even getting their hands dirty with gardening around the school.

There are still several weeks left before school resumes in September. Chances are, no matter where you reside in Wayne County, your local municipality and area organizations have programs the will help keep kids busy and active.

Visit your town’s website and Facebook pages to see the latest offerings and encourage your kids to get outside this summer.