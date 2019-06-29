Local Sports
Summer Youth Baseball in Full Swing
Latest News
Community2 days ago
Massive crowds expected for final Hill Cumorah Pageant
Pageant organizers are expecting such large crowds for this year’s Hill Cumorah Pageant, they added an extra performance night and...
Local Sports2 days ago
Summer Youth Baseball in Full Swing
State & Nation2 days ago
Cut-rate prices online: Shoppers’ win, businesses lose
By Joyce M. Rosenberg AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) A bride-to-be looking for a gown online can find dresses...
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries18 hours ago
Allen, Viola H.
SODUS: Age 94, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Viola was born December...
Obituaries4 days ago
Tunley, Gertrude A.
SODUS POINT: Entered into rest on June 26, 2019 at age 97. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, George...
Obituaries5 days ago
Monson, John W.
WINTER HAVEN, FL: Formally of Wolcott, NY: Passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 of an unexpected...