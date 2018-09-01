T&E Memorial Scholarship 3 on 3 Tourney to be held during Marion Fall Fest

On November 20, 2017, brothers Taylor Christie and Evan Woodward were killed in a car accident. The brothers spent countless hours playing basketball in their driveway and the driveways of their friends. With that in mind, the T&E Memorial 3 on 3 Tournament was created. This tournament celebrates the joy of playing basketball and benefits the scholarship set up in memory of these brothers.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, September 29, during the Marion Fall Festival.

Registration forms can be found on the T&E Memorial Scholarship 3 on 3 Tournament Facebook page or contact staylor2464@gmail re: T&E 3 on 3.