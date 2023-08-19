The 2023 LOC Fall Derby is now underway

With autumn just around the corner here in Wayne County, many familiar activities will be returning to the area to usher in the new season.

The annual LOC Fall Derby, which officially started August 18, returns to the shores of Lake Ontario with a massive $25,000 grand prize to cap of the season.

Over $67,000 in prize money will be awarded during the event, which is broken up into three divisions: Salmon, Rainbow/Steelhead, and Brown Trout.

The top 20 anglers in each category will receive cash prizes ranging from $50-$5,000.

The fall derby is the third and final LOC event of 2023, with over $150,000 in prizes spread over the three derbies.

Registration is now open via the organization’s website at LOC.org.

Participants must be at least 10 years old and must register by 7:00 A.M. on the day they wish to fish. Anyone 16 or older must register as an adult, however all registrants compete for the same divisional and daily prizes.

Locally there are three weigh-in stations located at Hughes Marina in williamson, Bay Bridge Sport Shop in North Rose and Davenport & Son in North Rose.

Official rules and regulations for the event are available online at LOC.org.