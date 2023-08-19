Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 19th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

The 2023 LOC Fall Derby is now underway

by WayneTimes.com
August 19, 2023

With autumn just around the corner here in Wayne County, many familiar activities will be returning to the area to usher in the new season.

The annual LOC Fall Derby, which officially started August 18, returns to the shores of Lake Ontario with a massive $25,000 grand prize to cap of the season.

Over $67,000 in prize money will be awarded during the event, which is broken up into three divisions: Salmon, Rainbow/Steelhead, and Brown Trout.

The top 20 anglers in each category will receive cash prizes ranging from $50-$5,000.

The fall derby is the third and final LOC event of 2023, with over $150,000 in prizes spread over the three derbies.

Registration is now open via the organization’s website at LOC.org. 

Participants must be at least 10 years old and must register by 7:00 A.M. on the day they wish to fish. Anyone 16 or older must register as an adult, however all registrants compete for the same divisional and daily prizes.

Locally there are three weigh-in stations located at Hughes Marina in williamson, Bay Bridge Sport Shop in North Rose and Davenport & Son in North Rose.

Official rules and regulations for the event are available online at LOC.org.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Reitz, Martin J.

RUSH, NY: Martin J. Reitz died unexpectedly and peacefully on August 10, 2023, in his home at the age of 93.  Martin was predeceased by his first wife, Rosemary (1981) and his second wife Eleanor (2005). Also, his older brother James (Betty) Reitz and twin sister Marjorie (Ronald) Coleman. Surviving is son Daniel (Alex Rodriguez) […]

Read More
Salerno, Mary L.

LYONS: Mary L. Salerno, age 89, died Monday, August 14, 2023 at Newark Wayne Hospital . Friends may call Saturday, August 19, 2023 12 to 1:30 PM at the Boeheim Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 Williams Street Lyons, services to follow calling hours at 1:30. Memorials to St. Jude foundation. Mary was born in Huron, October […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square