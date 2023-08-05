The Arc Wayne’s Golf Tournament raises over $40,000

The Arc Wayne, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to providing vital programs, services, and support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced the resounding success of their Annual Golf Tournament, which took place June 26, 2023, at Wayne Hills Country Club. This year’s event proved to be a huge success, with a full field of golfers and a sold-out event that raised over $40,000 for The Arc Wayne Foundation. The Arc Wayne would like to thank their golfers, volunteers, sponsors, and committee for making the event such a hit! Without their support, this year’s tournament could not have been such a triumph.

“We are overjoyed with the overwhelming success of this year’s golf tournament,” said Dave Johnson, Foundation Director of The Arc of Wayne Foundation. “The unwavering support from our golfers, volunteers, sponsors, and committee members has been truly heartening. Together, we have significantly impacted the lives of those we serve, ensuring they receive the quality care and opportunities they deserve.”

Mike Majors showcased his exceptional putting skills to emerge as the victorious champion of the Putting Contest.

The funds from the tournament are vital in enhancing and expanding The Arc Wayne’s services and programs. This will ensure that individuals with disabilities and their families receive the necessary support consistently. The Arc of Wayne Foundation supervises all the proceeds from fundraising events and donations, which are then allocated through our annual grant-giving process. In June, the Foundation Board of Directors granted over $52,000 to support our programs and those we serve. Over the past ten years, we have awarded more than $325,000 to these programs.

For more information about The Arc Wayne and their ongoing initiatives, please visit www.arcwayne.org