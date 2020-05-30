The “But” in South Butler Dragway’s Return

There is good news from South Butler Nostalgia Dragway:

Thanks to the partial reopening of New York State, gentlemen–and ladies–can start their engines in June.

Buuuuttt…

If you want to attend, you’d better be part of a pit crew.

Heading into its fourth season, the South Butler Nostagia Dragway has been told it can start racing immediately, but without spectators.

“Yeah, that part stinks,” Randy Salerno (also known as “Racin’ Randy) told The Times this past week. “Our first race would be scheduled for the last Sunday in June. But if you want to attend, you have to be part of a pit crew, and we’re awaiting word on how many people can take part.”

Nevertheless, if you’re in a crew, you’ll have a place to drag race again this summer.

Which leads to another “but.”

That is, the group needs assistance getting the track finished with less than a month to plan.

June 28th would be the first drag race scheduled on the summer calendar, as the track allows cars at least 30 years old to race on the last Sunday of June, July. August and September. But, the committee still could use help getting the track up to speed, in part due to social distance guidelines preventing it from working on the strip at all this spring–and beyond.

“That’s the trick,” Randy notes. “We couldn’t do much before–which is understandable. Now, we need to be cognizant of maintaining social distance while updating the track, and we could use all the help we can get at this point.”

“We have a month, so we hope to be open,” Salerno said, emphasizing the word “hope.”

However, most of the sponsors are returning in 2020.

“Most of them are still on board, and that’s saying something given the recession right now.”

The track still needs to be insured, as well as an ambulance on site to host each race. The group also must install port-a-potties and food vendors in accordance with the guidelines set forth in reopening.

Anyone wishing to volunteer can call Randy at (315) 521-0829.