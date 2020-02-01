The Times of Wayne County’s Scholar Athlete of the Week

The Times of Wayne County is proud to honor Newark’s William Trembley as its Scholar Athlete of the Week.

The sophomore specializes in the shot put, and weighted throw as part of the indoor track team.

William has an overall GPA in the mid-90’s while taking advanced courses including Honors Global, Honors English and Chemistry. His teachers commend his effort and leadership skills as do his coaches.

“No matter what kind of throwing Day William is having he is always there for his fellow throwing teammates,” varsity indoor Track and Field coach, Mark Pettit, tells The Times.

“William is the first to practice, last to leave and is there for all his teammates. He exemplifies what a track athlete and a great teammate should be.”

“In his short time in Newark, William has solidified his role as a leader amongst leaders,” adds athletic director, Chris Corey. “He is an exceptional young man who is only starting to realize his potential as an athlete, a teammate, and a leader.”

Strong praise for a student athlete who still has two more years ahead of him in Section V.

The Times is proud to honor each of its nominated student athletes, and accepts all nominees by Tuesdays at 5 pm.