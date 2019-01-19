Local Sports
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball
Thursday, January 17
Sodus 55, North Rose-Wolcott 32
S: Lonnie Logins 23 points. John Molisani 11 points
Waterloo 56, Palmyra-Macedon 38
W: Julian Ruiz 24 points; PM: John Blazey 8 points
Gananda 85, Clyde-Savannah 58
Lyons 90, Red Creek 52
Williamson 71, Marion 31
Penn Yan 50, Palmyra-Macedon 43
Wayne 78, Mynderse 53
Tuesday, January 15
Newark 49, Geneva 46
N (9-2): Kyle Martinez, Devin Agosto 11 points; G (9-5): Reid Patchett 10 points, 9 rebounds. Liam Ryan 10 points, 6 assists.
Red Creek 54, North Rose-Wolcott 38
East Rochester 58, Sodus 47
Williamson 59, Clyde-Savannah 52 (OT)
Lyons 94, Gananda 75
Monday, January 14
Newark 101, Palmyra-Macedon 85
Girls Varsity Basketball
Palmyra-Macedon 46, Penn Yan 36
PM: Katie Smyth 19 points; Grace Seither 16 points, 10 rebounds; PY: Peyton Comfort 18 points
Geneva 52, Newark 37
G (7-6): Aniya Rowe 14 points; Lauren DeVaney 14 points, 8 rebounds
Wayne 43, Mynderse 38
W: Alexa Glanzel 16 points; Mia Wemesfelder 12 points
Clyde-Savannah 51, Red Creek 48
C-S (5-6, 4-5) Cailin Bloomer 22; tyler sharp 16 points, 12 rebounds
Lyons 69, Williamson 36
Gananda 59, Sodus 37
Monday, January 14
Mercy 58, Gananda 36
M: Emily Tabone 17 points, 5 assists, Katie Whitaker 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks.
Red Creek 51, North Rose-Wolcott 20
Lyons 66, Rochester Academy 39
Varsity Wrestling
Wednesday, January 16
North Rose-Wolcott 46.0 Hannibal 30.0
152: William Reed (NRW) over Payton Gorman (HSH) (MD 9-0) 160: Steven Boyer (HSH) over Chris Mourey (NRW) (Fall 3:36) 170: Zachary Williams (HSH) over Seth Marsteiner (NRW) (Fall 1:56) 182: Jake Minier (NRW) over Eli Worth (HSH) (Dec 6-0) 195: Kyle Kasper (NRW) over Logan Fenske (HSH) (Fall 1:26) 220: Nathan Wazinski (NRW) over Anthony Crofoot (HSH) (Fall 2:40) 285: Dakota Thibault (HSH) over (NRW) (For.) 99: Double Forfeit 106: Ben Collins (NRW) over (HSH) (For.) 113: Jordan Beach (HSH) over (NRW) (For.) 120: Justin Bachman (NRW) over Tyler Murray (HSH) (Fall 1:38) 126: Jonathan Payne (NRW) over Austin Thompson (HSH) (Dec 10-7) 132: Seth Salmonsen (HSH) over Clayton Reed (NRW) (Fall 3:00) 138: Austin Mullin (NRW) over Daniel Przepiora (HSH) (Fall 3:29) 145: Kalen Roberts (NRW) over (HSH) (For.)
Tuesday, January 15
Newark 101, Palmyra-Macedon 85
Monday, January 14
North Rose-Wolcott 41.0 Red Creek 30.0
99: Double Forfeit 106: brian sharkey (RCSH) over Ben Collins (NRW) (Dec 3-2) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Justin Bachman (NRW) over Jaiden Pisano (RCSH) (Fall 3:21) 126: Justin Kush (RCSH) over Jonathan Payne (NRW) (MD 14-1) 132: Clayton Reed (NRW) over (RCSH) (For.) 138: Austin Mullin (NRW) over Decklin Myers (RCSH) (Fall 4:57) 145: Kalen Roberts (NRW) over devin steurrys (RCSH) (Fall 1:44) 152: William Reed (NRW) over Joshua Searle (RCSH) (Fall 0:40) 160: lawson henderson (RCSH) over Persian Singh (NRW) (TF 22-7 0:00) 170: michael stanley (RCSH) over Chris Mourey (NRW) (Fall 0:44) 182: Jake Minier (NRW) over matthew stanley (RCSH) (TF 16-0 5:00) 195: alex eich (RCSH) over (NRW) (For.) 220: Nathan Wazinski (NRW) over (RCSH) (For.) 285: evan stone (RCSH) over (NRW) (For.)
Boys Varsity Swimming
Thursday, January 17
Naples 100, Gananda 83
N (5-5): Andrew Yates 200 free 2:03.26, 500 free 5:37.73. Aren Jensen 200 IM 2:19.13, 100 breast 1:05.76. Kyle Pierce 50 free 23.99, 100 free 53.98. Carter Waldeis 100 fly 1:02.35, 100 back 1:10.99
Newark 105, Geneva/Waterloo 75
N (8-0): Talyn Pierce 200 free 1:51.30, 100 breast 1:03.79; GW (6-3): Dominic Fratto 50 free 22.71, 100 free 50.76
Midlakes 108, North Rose-Wolcott 54
First place finishes: Midlakes won all three relays. Double winners were Andrew Schoenfelder 200 IM and 100 fly, Cory Richardson 50 free and 100 free, Robert Burnham 500 free and 100 breaststroke.
Varsity Bowling
Thursday, January 17
Boys
Wayne 5, Newark 0
Joseph Dilella had the high game (239) and high series (615) for Wayne. Newark’s Michael Parker bowled a high game of 267.
Girls
Newark 5, Wayne 0
Newark was led by Emily Spry’s high games of 225 and 204. Wayne’s high game was blowled by Breanna Prizzi (202).
Wednesday, January 16
Boys
Wayne 5, Naples 0
Louis Dilella had the high game (235) and high series (629) for Wayne.
Girls
Wayne 5, Naples 0
Breanna Prizzi led Wayne with a 215 high game and 558 high series.
Varsity Skiing
AT BRANTLING
Boys – Team scores: McQuaid 6, Sodus/Williamson 18, Wayne 26, Naples 39. Top 5: Sawyer Duserick (McQuaid) 23.51, Will Bailey (McQuaid) 23.62, Drew Bailey (McQuaid) 24.89, Ryan McCarthy (McQuaid) 25.25, Nick Steurrys (Sodus/Williamson) 25.30
Girls – Team scores: McQuaid 7, Sodus/Williamson 13, Mercy 22. Top 5: Mackenzie Louthan (Naples) 27.08, Mary Cahn (Mercy) 27.21, Christiana Taber (McQuaid) 27.45, Anna Quarterman (Naples) 27.55, Monica Ramirez Spe (Sodus/Williamson) 29.04
