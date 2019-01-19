This Week in High School Sports























Boys Varsity Basketball

Thursday, January 17

Sodus 55, North Rose-Wolcott 32

S: Lonnie Logins 23 points. John Molisani 11 points

Waterloo 56, Palmyra-Macedon 38

W: Julian Ruiz 24 points; PM: John Blazey 8 points

Gananda 85, Clyde-Savannah 58

Lyons 90, Red Creek 52

Williamson 71, Marion 31

Penn Yan 50, Palmyra-Macedon 43

Wayne 78, Mynderse 53

Tuesday, January 15

Newark 49, Geneva 46

N (9-2): Kyle Martinez, Devin Agosto 11 points; G (9-5): Reid Patchett 10 points, 9 rebounds. Liam Ryan 10 points, 6 assists.

Red Creek 54, North Rose-Wolcott 38

East Rochester 58, Sodus 47

Williamson 59, Clyde-Savannah 52 (OT)

Lyons 94, Gananda 75

Monday, January 14

Newark 101, Palmyra-Macedon 85

Girls Varsity Basketball

Palmyra-Macedon 46, Penn Yan 36

PM: Katie Smyth 19 points; Grace Seither 16 points, 10 rebounds; PY: Peyton Comfort 18 points

Geneva 52, Newark 37

G (7-6): Aniya Rowe 14 points; Lauren DeVaney 14 points, 8 rebounds

Wayne 43, Mynderse 38

W: Alexa Glanzel 16 points; Mia Wemesfelder 12 points

Clyde-Savannah 51, Red Creek 48

C-S (5-6, 4-5) Cailin Bloomer 22; tyler sharp 16 points, 12 rebounds

Lyons 69, Williamson 36

Gananda 59, Sodus 37

Monday, January 14

Mercy 58, Gananda 36

M: Emily Tabone 17 points, 5 assists, Katie Whitaker 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

Red Creek 51, North Rose-Wolcott 20

Lyons 66, Rochester Academy 39

Varsity Wrestling

Wednesday, January 16

North Rose-Wolcott 46.0 Hannibal 30.0

152: William Reed (NRW) over Payton Gorman (HSH) (MD 9-0) 160: Steven Boyer (HSH) over Chris Mourey (NRW) (Fall 3:36) 170: Zachary Williams (HSH) over Seth Marsteiner (NRW) (Fall 1:56) 182: Jake Minier (NRW) over Eli Worth (HSH) (Dec 6-0) 195: Kyle Kasper (NRW) over Logan Fenske (HSH) (Fall 1:26) 220: Nathan Wazinski (NRW) over Anthony Crofoot (HSH) (Fall 2:40) 285: Dakota Thibault (HSH) over (NRW) (For.) 99: Double Forfeit 106: Ben Collins (NRW) over (HSH) (For.) 113: Jordan Beach (HSH) over (NRW) (For.) 120: Justin Bachman (NRW) over Tyler Murray (HSH) (Fall 1:38) 126: Jonathan Payne (NRW) over Austin Thompson (HSH) (Dec 10-7) 132: Seth Salmonsen (HSH) over Clayton Reed (NRW) (Fall 3:00) 138: Austin Mullin (NRW) over Daniel Przepiora (HSH) (Fall 3:29) 145: Kalen Roberts (NRW) over (HSH) (For.)

Tuesday, January 15

Monday, January 14

North Rose-Wolcott 41.0 Red Creek 30.0

99: Double Forfeit 106: brian sharkey (RCSH) over Ben Collins (NRW) (Dec 3-2) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Justin Bachman (NRW) over Jaiden Pisano (RCSH) (Fall 3:21) 126: Justin Kush (RCSH) over Jonathan Payne (NRW) (MD 14-1) 132: Clayton Reed (NRW) over (RCSH) (For.) 138: Austin Mullin (NRW) over Decklin Myers (RCSH) (Fall 4:57) 145: Kalen Roberts (NRW) over devin steurrys (RCSH) (Fall 1:44) 152: William Reed (NRW) over Joshua Searle (RCSH) (Fall 0:40) 160: lawson henderson (RCSH) over Persian Singh (NRW) (TF 22-7 0:00) 170: michael stanley (RCSH) over Chris Mourey (NRW) (Fall 0:44) 182: Jake Minier (NRW) over matthew stanley (RCSH) (TF 16-0 5:00) 195: alex eich (RCSH) over (NRW) (For.) 220: Nathan Wazinski (NRW) over (RCSH) (For.) 285: evan stone (RCSH) over (NRW) (For.)

Boys Varsity Swimming

Thursday, January 17

Naples 100, Gananda 83

N (5-5): Andrew Yates 200 free 2:03.26, 500 free 5:37.73. Aren Jensen 200 IM 2:19.13, 100 breast 1:05.76. Kyle Pierce 50 free 23.99, 100 free 53.98. Carter Waldeis 100 fly 1:02.35, 100 back 1:10.99

Newark 105, Geneva/Waterloo 75

N (8-0): Talyn Pierce 200 free 1:51.30, 100 breast 1:03.79; GW (6-3): Dominic Fratto 50 free 22.71, 100 free 50.76

Midlakes 108, North Rose-Wolcott 54

First place finishes: Midlakes won all three relays. Double winners were Andrew Schoenfelder 200 IM and 100 fly, Cory Richardson 50 free and 100 free, Robert Burnham 500 free and 100 breaststroke.

Varsity Bowling

Thursday, January 17

Boys

Wayne 5, Newark 0

Joseph Dilella had the high game (239) and high series (615) for Wayne. Newark’s Michael Parker bowled a high game of 267.

Girls

Newark 5, Wayne 0

Newark was led by Emily Spry’s high games of 225 and 204. Wayne’s high game was blowled by Breanna Prizzi (202).

Wednesday, January 16

Boys

Wayne 5, Naples 0

Louis Dilella had the high game (235) and high series (629) for Wayne.

Girls

Wayne 5, Naples 0

Breanna Prizzi led Wayne with a 215 high game and 558 high series.

Varsity Skiing

AT BRANTLING

Boys – Team scores: McQuaid 6, Sodus/Williamson 18, Wayne 26, Naples 39. Top 5: Sawyer Duserick (McQuaid) 23.51, Will Bailey (McQuaid) 23.62, Drew Bailey (McQuaid) 24.89, Ryan McCarthy (McQuaid) 25.25, Nick Steurrys (Sodus/Williamson) 25.30

Girls – Team scores: McQuaid 7, Sodus/Williamson 13, Mercy 22. Top 5: Mackenzie Louthan (Naples) 27.08, Mary Cahn (Mercy) 27.21, Christiana Taber (McQuaid) 27.45, Anna Quarterman (Naples) 27.55, Monica Ramirez Spe (Sodus/Williamson) 29.04