This Week in High School Sports

Boys Varsity Basketball

Thursday, February 28

Class B1

No. 2 Newark 59, No. 3 Hornell 48 (OT)

N (18-3): Jayden Peters 26 points, 8 rebounds. Mason VanDeMortel 16 points, 5 rebounds; H (14-7): Chase Freeland 15 points. Jackson White 14 points. Timmy Smith 12 points.

Wednesday, February 27

Class A2

No. 1 East 53, No. 4 Wayne 36

E (21-1): W (17-5):

Tuesday, February 26

Class C1

No. 3 C.G. Finney 72, No. 2 Gananda 44

Class C2

No. 1 Lyons 93, No. 5 Perry 65

Girls Varsity Basketball

Thursday, February 28

Class C1

No. 1 Gananda 65, No. 4 Canisteo-Greenwood 29

G (18-4). CG (14-8)

Class C2

No. 4 Pembroke 46, No. 1 Marion 42

P (16-7). M (17-5)

Tuesday, February 26

Class B1

No. 1 Batavia 44, No. 4 Palmyra Macedon 32

B: Emma Krolczyk 14 points, 6 rebounds; Kenz Reigle 13 points, 4 assists, 6 rebounds

PM: Gretchen Earl 13 points

Saturday, February 23

Class C1

No. 1 Gananda 56, No. 8 Warsaw 23

G (17-4); W (10-10)

No. 2 Avon 43, No. 7 Red Creek 32

A (12-8): Sarina McDowell 14 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists. Keni Read 15 points (3 3-pointers); RC (11-11): Isabella Wilbur 14 points

Class C2

No. 1 Marion 65, No. 9 Alexander 47

M (17-4); A (7-15)

No. 4 Pembroke 63, No. 5 Lyons 48

P (15-7): Emily Peters 17 points. Casey Wurtz, Dekari Moss 15 points. Serene Calderon 13 points; L (14-8): Caitlyn McDonald 11 points.

Class C3

No. 2 Oakfield-Alabama 55, No. 7 Clyde-Savannah 42

OA (17-4): Brianna Smith 16 points. Tori Mandel 12 points

CS (10-12)

Girls Varsity Bowling

Wednesday, February 27

Class C

Team scores: Newark 5,371; Penn Yan 4,999; Wayne 4,615; Waterloo 4,469; Geneva 4,069; Bishop Kearney 3,362; East 3,299; World of Inquiry 2,979.

Class D

Team scores: Marcus Whitman 4,356; North Rose Wolcott 4,355; Red Creek 4,241; Dundee 4,060; Sodus 3,936; Harley-Allendale Columbia 3,756; Romulus 3,540; Naples 3,519.

Boys Varsity Bowling

Tuesday, February 26

Class C

Team scores: Sodus/Williamson 5887, Wayne 5703, Newark 5442, Penn Yan 4946, Waterloo 4636, BK/RCPS 4540, Aquinas 4450, East 4110, UPrep 3999.

Class D

Team scores: Marcus Whitman 5195, World of Inquiry 5056, North Rose-Wolcott 4977, Bloomfield 4776, Dundee 4461, HAC 4408, Romulus 4323.

All-Tournament team: Stefano Cittadino (Fairport), Marcus Cottrell (Eastridge), Jason Homman (Sodus/Williamson), Ryan Gerken (Hilton) and Trevor Johnson (Churchville Chili).