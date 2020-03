This Week in High School Sports

Newark Wins the Dansville Lady Mustangs Invitational for the 2nd year in ro

Newark won the Dansville Invitational for the second year in a row with a 7-0 win over Dansville in the championship game on Saturday, May 11. Newark’s Tia Brown pitched 7 innings allowing only 2 hits and 2 walks and struck out 14 for the win.

Faythe Burns 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI’s; Clare Camblin 1-3 (double), 1 run, 1 RBI; Isabella Santell 1-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Tia Brown 1-3, 1 RBI.

Varsity Baseball Wednesday, May 15 Palmyra-Macedon 3, Penn Yan 0

PM: Alex Wootton 1-3, 1 double, 1 RBI

Harley-Allendale Columbia 10, Clyde-Savannah 0

HAC (6-5): Alex Sassman 13 K’s, 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI

Wayne 6, Waterloo 0

Varsity Softball Thursday, May 16

Newark 9, Geneva 5

Winning pitcher: Tia Brown 3 hits, 4 walks, 5 unearned runs, 12 K’s, 4 walks; Losing pitcher: Jaden Hill 11 hits, 5 walks, 9 runs 8 earned, 6 K’s, 5 walks N: Tia Brown 2-4, 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBI’s: Talissa Rodriguez-Ramos 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI: Hannah Fisher 2-4, 4 RBI’s: Jasmine Bueso 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI.

G: Toni Cunningham 1-4, scored on a wild pitch in the 2nd inning: Julie Trunzo 1-3 with a run scored in the 6th: Brionna Carter walked twice and scored twice in the 2nd & 5thPenn Yan 6, Wayne 1

Wednesday, May 15

Newark 16, Midlakes 0 Penn Yan 14, Palmyra-Macedon 1

Waterloo 15, Wayne 1

WT: Morgan Knapp 12 K’s; W: Haley Albano 1-3 single

Tuesday, May 14

Midlakes 25, Sodus 4

M: Trinity Maestre 2-4

Boys Varsity Lacrosse Thursday, May 16

BH 11, Newark 5

Talyn Pierce – 9 saves, 11 goals against, 46 minutes

Gananda 15, Waterloo 5 Wayne 12, Midlakes 11

Tuesday, May 14

Palmyra-Macedon 9, Wayne 8 Mynderse 9, Gananda 3 Waterloo 10, Newark 8 Kyle Martinez 2g, Henry Huynh 1g, Brandon McNeil 1g, Matt Card 2g, Travontay Murray 2g; Talyn Pierce 11 saves, 10 goals against, 48 min Girls Varsity Lacrosse Wednesday, May 15Wayne 9, Gananda 8 Palmyra-Macedon 18, Penn Yan 4 PM: Andra Savage, Jamie Walker 7 goals, 2 assists Tuesday, May 14

Waterloo 20, Gananda 5 Newark/Mynderse 7, Livonia 5

Monday, May 13

Newark-Midlakes 12, Geneva 6 Penn Yan 17, Wayne 5 Honeoye Falls-Lima 9, Palmyra-Macedon 8H: Emma Calcagni 3 goals; Brooke Buckland scored gamewinner with 14.7 left; PM: Jamie Walker 4 goalsBoys Varsity Tennis Thursday, May 16 Wayne 5, Midlakes 0

Wednesday, May 15

Marion 4, Lyons 1 Wayne 3, Geneva 2 Palmyra-Macedon 4, Marcus Whitman 1