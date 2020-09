MACEDON: Martha passed away on September 23, 2020, with her family by her side, at age 66. She was born and grew up in Macedon, NY. Martha is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert; children Brian (Kylie) Hegeman, and Erin (Bret) Hegeman; siblings Tom (Janet) Bills, Peg (Tom) Estrich, Carol (Lance) Warner, and […]