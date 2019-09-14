This Week in High School Sports

E (3-1): Nayomie Ferrer 12K, 14As. Grace Noel 8K, 6D
N (1-1): Michaela Colacino 8K, 12D. Meghan Johnson 6K, 11D
Boys Golf
Wednesday, September 11
Waterloo 219, Palmyra-Macedon 251
Medalist: Tyler Adle 39
Penn Yan 259, Wayne 259
Medalist: Peter Nicholson 47
Tuesday, September 10
Wayne 228, Waterloo 255
Monday, September 9
Penn Yan 226, Palmyra-Macedon 256
Co-medlists: Peter Nicholson, Clayton Koivuniemi 42
Bloomfield 250, Newark 309
Medalist: Gabe Ward 42
Girls Swimming and Diving
Palmyra-Macedon 108, Midlakes 70
Pal-Mac (2-0, 0-0) won a non league meet vs. league opponent, Midlakes (0-2, 0-0), 108-70.Pal-Mac won the first 10 of 12 events in the meet.Pal-Mac was led by Angelina Trapp, (200 Free & 500 Free), Tessa Bay (100 Fly & 100 Back), Amber Newsome (200IM), Sydney Ingalls (Diving), Charlotte Sanson (50 & 100).Amber Newsome enjoyed her first varsity win for Pal-Mac. For Midlakes Maggie Mahoney won the 100 Breaststroke. Pal-Mac’s next meet will be at Greece on Tuesday 9/16.
Girls Tennis
Wednesday, September 11
Penn Yan 5, Wayne 0
1S: Molly Pullen (PY) def. Lena Sassenhausen (W) 6-0, 6-1
Palmyra-Macedon 5, Newark 0
1S: Katherine Smyth (PM) def. Anna Bouwens (N) 6-1, 6-2
