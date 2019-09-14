This Week in High School Sports

Scores & Updates

Boys Varsity Soccer

Tuesday, September 12

Williamson 4, Wheatland-Chili 1

Geneva 4, Palmyra-Macedon 1

Sodus 3, North Rose-Wolcott 1

East Rochester 7, Gananda 1

Geneva 4, Palmyra-Macedon 2

Newark 2, Penn Yan 0

N: Addison Bump and Brian Estrada goals.

Girls Varsity Soccer

Wednesday, September 11

Wayne 1, Palmyra-Macedon 1

North Rose-Wolcott 6, Sodus 1

Monday, April 10

Wayne 10, Waterloo 4

Red Creek 4, Red Jacket 0

RC: Jessica Bolton, Kenz Ferguson 2G

Palmyra-Macedon 4, Williamson 0

PM: Maya Ikewood 2G, 1A; Addison Carr 4S

North Rose-Wolcott 4, Midlakes 0

NRW (3-1): Emma Durham 3G; Alivia Diefenbacher 1G; Hanna Stubbe, Jadyn Sloan 1A; Lexi Countrymen 3rd shutout of the season

Boys Varsity Volleyball

Pavilion/York def. Sodus/Williamson 25-13, 25-3, 25-22

Pavilion/York def. Wayne 25-5, 25-13, 25-16

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Thursday, September 12

Waterloo def. Newark 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18

W: Jillian Panek 14D, 4Ac, 5K; McKenzie Barber 8K, 1B; Brynn Rogers 8K N: Michaela Colacino 9K, 7D, 2Ac; Emma Kuhn 4 kills.

Wednesday, September 11

Clyde-Savannah def. Gananda 25-19, 25-18, 25-11

Tuesday, September 10

Wayne def. Palmyra-Macedon 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17

W: Aubrey Runkle 14 kills 7 digs. Claire Brewer 10 kills 12 digs.

PM: Baylee Morrison 17 digs 9 kills. Katie Schreib 25 digs.

Monday, September 9

Lyons def. Palmyra-Macedon 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17

Eastridge 3, Newark 1

E (3-1): Nayomie Ferrer 12K, 14As. Grace Noel 8K, 6D

N (1-1): Michaela Colacino 8K, 12D. Meghan Johnson 6K, 11D

Boys Golf

Wednesday, September 11

Waterloo 219, Palmyra-Macedon 251

Medalist: Tyler Adle 39

Penn Yan 259, Wayne 259

Medalist: Peter Nicholson 47

Tuesday, September 10

Wayne 228, Waterloo 255

Monday, September 9

Penn Yan 226, Palmyra-Macedon 256

Co-medlists: Peter Nicholson, Clayton Koivuniemi 42

Bloomfield 250, Newark 309

Medalist: Gabe Ward 42

Girls Swimming and Diving

Palmyra-Macedon 108, Midlakes 70

Pal-Mac (2-0, 0-0) won a non league meet vs. league opponent, Midlakes (0-2, 0-0), 108-70. Pal-Mac won the first 10 of 12 events in the meet. Pal-Mac was led by Angelina Trapp, (200 Free & 500 Free), Tessa Bay (100 Fly & 100 Back), Amber Newsome (200IM), Sydney Ingalls (Diving), Charlotte Sanson (50 & 100). Amber Newsome enjoyed her first varsity win for Pal-Mac. For Midlakes Maggie Mahoney won the 100 Breaststroke. Pal-Mac’s next meet will be at Greece on Tuesday 9/16.

Girls Tennis

Wednesday, September 11

Penn Yan 5, Wayne 0

1S: Molly Pullen (PY) def. Lena Sassenhausen (W) 6-0, 6-1

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Newark 0

1S: Katherine Smyth (PM) def. Anna Bouwens (N) 6-1, 6-2

Tuesday, April 10

Marion 3, Sodus 2

Monday, April 9

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Midlakes 0

1S: Katherine Smyth (PM) def. Suellen Petracchi (M) 6-4, 7-6(7-3)

Harley-Allendale Columbia 5, Wayne 0

1S: Ava Gouvernet (HAC) def. Lena Sassenhausen (W) 6-1, 6-3

Boys Cross Country

At Red Creek

Dundee 35, North Rose-Wolcott 23/Red Creek 30, Dundee 25/Dundee 43, Wayne 20/Mynderse 31, Dundee 25/Red Creek 39, North Rose-Wolcott 22/North Rose-Wolcott 40, Wayne 21.

Wayne Finger Lakes

Cross Country

Sodus 46, Bloomfield/Naples 18/Bloomfield/Naples 29, Penn Yan 27/Penn Yan 28, Red Jacket 27/Red Jacket 28, Bloomfield/Naples 27/Sodus 43, Red Jacket 18/Sodus 42, Penn Yan 19.

At Ontario County Park

Marcus Whitman 34, Honoye 22/Waterloo 42, Honeoye 19/Waterloo 37, Marcus Whitman 21/Marion 31, Waterloo 28/Marion 32, Marcus Whitman 25/Marion 37, Honeoye 23.

Girls Cross Country

At Red Creek

North Rose-Wolcott 39, Wayne 18/North Rose-Wolcott 33, Mynderse 23/Mynderse 38, Wayne 18/North Rose-Wolcott 48, Red Creek 15/Mynderse 38, Red Creek 21.

Wayne Finger Lakes

Cross Country

Sodus 50, Bloomfield/Naples 15/Bloomfield/Naples 35, Penn Yan 20/Red Jacket 30, Penn Yan 26/Bloomfield/Naples 34, Red Jacket 22/Sodus 50, Red Jacket 15/Sodus 50, Penn Yan 15.

At Ontario County Park

Marcus Whitman 50, Honeoye 15/Honeoye 30, Waterloo 25/Marcus Whitman 50, Waterloo 15/Marion 50, Waterloo 15/Marion 50, Honeoye 15.