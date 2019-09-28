Local Sports
This Week in High School Sports
Scores & Updates
Boys Varsity Soccer
Tuesday, September 24
Wayne 3, Mynderse 0
W (7-1): Matt Gentile 1 goal, 1 assist.
Greece Olympia 5, Newark 4
GO: Andrew Balch 3 goals. Jacob Landro 2 goals, 1 assist
East Rochester 6, NR-Wolcott 0
Palmyra-Macedon 2, Penn Yan 0
Marion 6, Gananda 1
Sodus 2, Williamson 0
Girls Varsity Soccer
Wednesday, September 25
Marion 11, Sodus 0
Marion’s Chloe DeLyser scored 7 goals.
Williamson 3, North Rose-Wolcott 2
Palmyra-Macedon 6, Geneva 0
Newark 2, Mynderse 1
Red Creek 1, Gananda 0
Monday, September 23
Williamson 5, Red Creek 3
RC: Jessica Bolton 1 goal, 1 assist; Isabella Wilbur 11 saves
Palmyra-Macedon 5, Livonia 0
PM: Mercedes Buckingham 2 goals; Emma Robinson, Molly Seither 1 goal, 1 assist
Marion 4, Gananda 0
Wayne 2, Aquinas 1
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Wednesday, September 25
Sodus def. Marion 25-8, 25-15, 25-20
S: Zoe Creason 7 kills 1 block
Gananda def. East Rochester 25-13, 25-21, 25-18
Hannah Bridson 5 digs, 7 kills, 4 aces; Theresa Shirtz 3 digs, 4 kills, 7 aces; Jocelyn Plaisted 15 assists
NR-Wolcott def. Clyde-Savannah 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 15-25, 25-14
Tuesday, September 24
Wayne def. Waterloo 25-13, 25-22, 25-19
WY: Lian Sydorowicz: 13 digs. Lucia Berzosa: 2 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs
W: Kylie Tavano 16 digs. Jillian Panek 7 kills, 11, digs, 1 ace
Palmyra-Macedon def. Newark 25-20, 25-21, 25-23
PM: Baylee Morrison 9 kills, 18 digs. Katie Schrieb 20 digs, 2 aces
Monday, September 23
Mynderse def. Sodus 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18
M (2-2): Bridget Miller 18D, 7K, 3B; Megan Marley 17A, 7D, 1Ac; Sydeny Haust 9K, 6Ac, 3D;
S: Macy Peterson 25A, 3Ac; Zoe Creason 11K
North Rose-Wolcott def. Gananda 23-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-25, 25-14
NRW: Eva Norris 12K, 5B; G: Hannah Bridson 12K
Varsity Cross Country
Tuesday, September 24
at Marcus Whitman BOYS
Team scores: Marcus Whitman 27, Wayne 30/Marcus Whitman 19, Bloomfield-Naples 41/Marcus Whitman 18, Geneva 42/Wayne 17, Geneva 42/Wayne 18, Bloomfield-Naples 41/Geneva 28, Bloomfield-Naples 29
Top 5: Aiden Royston (Marcus Whitman) 17:21. Liam Prendergast (Marcus Whitman) 17:40. Andrew Rook (Wayne) 18:24. Nick Pettit (Wayne) 18:28. Colin Flannery (Wayne) 18:32.
GIRLS
Team scores: Marcus Whitman 0, Wayne 15/Marcus Whitman 0, Bloomfield-Naples 15/Marcus Whitman 0, Geneva 15/Wayne 29, Geneva 29/Wayne 20, Bloomfield-Naples 35/Geneva 18, Bloomfield-Naples 44.
Top 5: Adriana Behrendt (Wayne) 20:30. Alaska Dunston (Wayne) 21:04. Camryn Bailey (Geneva) 21:07. Rachel Dennie (Wayne) 23:20. Madison Burgey (Geneva) 23:24.
at Marion BOYS
Team scores: RedJacket 27, Marion 32/Red Jacket 22, Midlakes 33/Red Jacket 18, Williamson 36/Red Jacket 23, Dundee 36/Midlakes 27, Marion 29/Midlakes 24, Williamson 33/Midlakes 25, Dundee 33/Williamson 29, Marion 30/Williamson 24, Dundee 37/Marion 25, Dundee 30
Top 5: 1. Mack Brewington (Marion) 17:43. 2. Matt Wood (Dundee) 17:51. 3. Miguel Benito (Red Jacket) 18:01. 4. Aidan Cort (Midlakes) 18:52. 5. Jason Lonneville (Marion) 19:21. 6. Caeleb Suwyn (Williamson) 19:52.
GIRLS
Team scores: Williamson 25, Red Jacket 30/Williamson 24, Midlakes 32/Red Jacket 24, Midlakes 31
Top 5: 1. Madalenn Fee (Red Jacket) 21:17. 2. Katelyn Wilkes (Midlakes) 22:13. 3. Julie Dalager (Williamson) 22:58. 4. Julia Weinschreider (Williamson) 23:44.
Girls Varsity Swimming/Diving
Tuesday, September 24
Livonia 103, Palmyra-Macedon 83
The reigning Section 5 Class Girls Varsity Swimming champions, the Livonia Bulldogs, visited the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders. Pal-Mac held Livonia to no more than a 20 point lead throughout the meet. Pal-Mac held the advantage through the first three events, but Livonia rallied for the win.
Pal-Mac had a double winner with Angelina Trapp in the 500 Freestyle (5:52.21) and the 100 Backstroke (1:09.12). Other winners for Pal-Mac included Charlotte Sanson in the 200 IM (2:31.70) and Amber Newsome in the 100 Breaststroke (1:19.51).
HFL 124, Newark 54
Girls Varsity Tennis
Thursday, September 26
Bloomfield 4, Wayne 1
1S: Carlie Layton (B) def. Lena Sassenhausen (W) 7-6(7-4), 3-6, 10-6
Wednesday, September 25
Lyons 5, Clyde-Savannah 0
Sodus 4, Marion 1
Waterloo 5, Newark 0
East Rochester 3, NR-Wolcott 2
Penn Yan 4, Palmyra-Macedon 1
Wayne 3, Midlakes 2
Tuesday, September 24
North Rose Wolcott 3, East Rochester 2
1S: AnnaMae Humbert (NRW) def. Olivia Raschiatore (ER) 6-2, 5-7, 6-1
Palmyra-Macedon 5, Wayne 0
Lyons 4, Sodus 1
Varsity Golf
Wednesday, Spetember 25
Penn Yan 211, Palmyra-Macedon 229
Medalist: Alec Sapienza (PM) 37
Tuesday, September 24
Geneva 213, Newark 302
Medalist: Joey Maher (Geneva) 39
Penn Yan 228, Newark 302
Medalist: Kevin Smith (Penn Yan) 42
Latest News
Historic Palmyra Hosts Annual Cemetery Walk
Join Historic Palmyra as the Palmyra Village Cemetery comes to life on October 12th. This amazing journey into the land...
St. John’s Catholic School hosts reunion
St. John’s Catholic School reunion was held in Clyde, on Friday, August 16, 2019. A Latin Mass, at the 150...
This Week in High School Sports
Scores & Updates Boys Varsity Soccer Tuesday, September 24 Wayne 3, Mynderse 0 W (7-1): Matt Gentile 1 goal, 1...
Recent Obituaries
Celso. Joseph Nicholas Sr. (“Butch”)
NEWARK: Passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Hospital, Knoxville, Tennessee, at the age of...
Crosby, Gordon “Gordy” Edward
FLINT, NY: His entire life, passed away September 6, 2019 at age 63. Friends may call from 12 Noon to...
Bloomer, Nancy K.
CANANDAIGUA/NEWARK: Nancy Knight Bloomer passed away on September 23, 2019, aged 92 in Canandaigua, New York. A memorial service will...