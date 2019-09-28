This Week in High School Sports

Scores & Updates

Boys Varsity Soccer

Tuesday, September 24

Wayne 3, Mynderse 0

W (7-1): Matt Gentile 1 goal, 1 assist.

Greece Olympia 5, Newark 4

GO: Andrew Balch 3 goals. Jacob Landro 2 goals, 1 assist

East Rochester 6, NR-Wolcott 0

Palmyra-Macedon 2, Penn Yan 0

Marion 6, Gananda 1

Sodus 2, Williamson 0

Girls Varsity Soccer

Wednesday, September 25

Marion 11, Sodus 0

Marion’s Chloe DeLyser scored 7 goals.

Williamson 3, North Rose-Wolcott 2

Palmyra-Macedon 6, Geneva 0

Newark 2, Mynderse 1

Red Creek 1, Gananda 0

Monday, September 23

Williamson 5, Red Creek 3

RC: Jessica Bolton 1 goal, 1 assist; Isabella Wilbur 11 saves

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Livonia 0

PM: Mercedes Buckingham 2 goals; Emma Robinson, Molly Seither 1 goal, 1 assist

Marion 4, Gananda 0

Wayne 2, Aquinas 1

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Wednesday, September 25

Sodus def. Marion 25-8, 25-15, 25-20

S: Zoe Creason 7 kills 1 block

Gananda def. East Rochester 25-13, 25-21, 25-18

Hannah Bridson 5 digs, 7 kills, 4 aces; Theresa Shirtz 3 digs, 4 kills, 7 aces; Jocelyn Plaisted 15 assists

NR-Wolcott def. Clyde-Savannah 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 15-25, 25-14

Tuesday, September 24

Wayne def. Waterloo 25-13, 25-22, 25-19

WY: Lian Sydorowicz: 13 digs. Lucia Berzosa: 2 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs

W: Kylie Tavano 16 digs. Jillian Panek 7 kills, 11, digs, 1 ace

Palmyra-Macedon def. Newark 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

PM: Baylee Morrison 9 kills, 18 digs. Katie Schrieb 20 digs, 2 aces

Monday, September 23

Mynderse def. Sodus 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18

M (2-2): Bridget Miller 18D, 7K, 3B; Megan Marley 17A, 7D, 1Ac; Sydeny Haust 9K, 6Ac, 3D;

S: Macy Peterson 25A, 3Ac; Zoe Creason 11K

North Rose-Wolcott def. Gananda 23-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-25, 25-14

NRW: Eva Norris 12K, 5B; G: Hannah Bridson 12K

Varsity Cross Country

Tuesday, September 24

at Marcus Whitman BOYS

Team scores: Marcus Whitman 27, Wayne 30/Marcus Whitman 19, Bloomfield-Naples 41/Marcus Whitman 18, Geneva 42/Wayne 17, Geneva 42/Wayne 18, Bloomfield-Naples 41/Geneva 28, Bloomfield-Naples 29

Top 5: Aiden Royston (Marcus Whitman) 17:21. Liam Prendergast (Marcus Whitman) 17:40. Andrew Rook (Wayne) 18:24. Nick Pettit (Wayne) 18:28. Colin Flannery (Wayne) 18:32.

GIRLS

Team scores: Marcus Whitman 0, Wayne 15/Marcus Whitman 0, Bloomfield-Naples 15/Marcus Whitman 0, Geneva 15/Wayne 29, Geneva 29/Wayne 20, Bloomfield-Naples 35/Geneva 18, Bloomfield-Naples 44.

Top 5: Adriana Behrendt (Wayne) 20:30. Alaska Dunston (Wayne) 21:04. Camryn Bailey (Geneva) 21:07. Rachel Dennie (Wayne) 23:20. Madison Burgey (Geneva) 23:24.

at Marion BOYS

Team scores: RedJacket 27, Marion 32/Red Jacket 22, Midlakes 33/Red Jacket 18, Williamson 36/Red Jacket 23, Dundee 36/Midlakes 27, Marion 29/Midlakes 24, Williamson 33/Midlakes 25, Dundee 33/Williamson 29, Marion 30/Williamson 24, Dundee 37/Marion 25, Dundee 30

Top 5: 1. Mack Brewington (Marion) 17:43. 2. Matt Wood (Dundee) 17:51. 3. Miguel Benito (Red Jacket) 18:01. 4. Aidan Cort (Midlakes) 18:52. 5. Jason Lonneville (Marion) 19:21. 6. Caeleb Suwyn (Williamson) 19:52.

GIRLS

Team scores: Williamson 25, Red Jacket 30/Williamson 24, Midlakes 32/Red Jacket 24, Midlakes 31

Top 5: 1. Madalenn Fee (Red Jacket) 21:17. 2. Katelyn Wilkes (Midlakes) 22:13. 3. Julie Dalager (Williamson) 22:58. 4. Julia Weinschreider (Williamson) 23:44.

Girls Varsity Swimming/Diving

Tuesday, September 24

Livonia 103, Palmyra-Macedon 83

The reigning Section 5 Class Girls Varsity Swimming champions, the Livonia Bulldogs, visited the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders. Pal-Mac held Livonia to no more than a 20 point lead throughout the meet. Pal-Mac held the advantage through the first three events, but Livonia rallied for the win.

Pal-Mac had a double winner with Angelina Trapp in the 500 Freestyle (5:52.21) and the 100 Backstroke (1:09.12). Other winners for Pal-Mac included Charlotte Sanson in the 200 IM (2:31.70) and Amber Newsome in the 100 Breaststroke (1:19.51).

HFL 124, Newark 54

Girls Varsity Tennis

Thursday, September 26

Bloomfield 4, Wayne 1

1S: Carlie Layton (B) def. Lena Sassenhausen (W) 7-6(7-4), 3-6, 10-6

Wednesday, September 25

Lyons 5, Clyde-Savannah 0

Sodus 4, Marion 1

Waterloo 5, Newark 0

East Rochester 3, NR-Wolcott 2

Penn Yan 4, Palmyra-Macedon 1

Wayne 3, Midlakes 2

Tuesday, September 24

North Rose Wolcott 3, East Rochester 2

1S: AnnaMae Humbert (NRW) def. Olivia Raschiatore (ER) 6-2, 5-7, 6-1

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Wayne 0

Lyons 4, Sodus 1

Varsity Golf

Wednesday, Spetember 25

Penn Yan 211, Palmyra-Macedon 229

Medalist: Alec Sapienza (PM) 37

Tuesday, September 24

Geneva 213, Newark 302

Medalist: Joey Maher (Geneva) 39

Penn Yan 228, Newark 302

Medalist: Kevin Smith (Penn Yan) 42