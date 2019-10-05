This Week in High School Sports

Pal-Mac kicked off the meet winning the 200 Medley Relay (2:14.35). The also took first in the 200 Freestyle Relay (2:02.73). Pal-Mac had a double winner with Angelina Trapp in the 200 Freestyle (2:09.91) and the 500 Freestyle (5:46.60). Other winners for Pal-Mac included Zoe Wissick in the 200 Individual Medley (2:55.83), Sydney Ingalls in Diving (176.80), Aubrey Matzan in the 100 Butterfly (1:42.93), Emma Brooks in the 100 Breaststroke (1:27.93).
Gananda had a double winner with Jocelyn Roos in the 50 Freestyle (27.20) and the 500 Freestyle (6:10.86). Other winners for Gananda included Emma Wallace in the 100 Freestyle (1:05.53), and Phoebe Hartgrove in the 100 Backstroke (1:21.91). Gananda finished the meet winning the 400 Freestyle Relay (4:46.06).
Pal-Mac will host Churchville-Chili on Saturday October 5th at the Pal-Mac High School pool at 11:00 am.
Varsity Cross Country
Tuesday, October 1
at Penn Yan
BOYS
Team results: Marcus Whitman 20, Midlakes 41/Marcus Whitman 24, Penn Yan 35/Penn Yan 23, Midlakes 32/Marcus Whitman 20, North Rose-Wolcott 42/Midlakes 23, North Rose-Wolcott 38/Penn Yan 22, North Rose-Wolcott 31.
Top 5: Ryan King (North Rose-Wolcott) 18:23. Liam Prendergast (Marcus Whitman) 18:42. Aidan Royston (Marcus Whitman) 18:54. Ayden Mowry (Penn Yan) 19:04. James Tette (Penn Yan) 19:36.
GIRLS
Team results: Midlakes 15, Marcus Whitman 50/Penn Yan 24, Midlakes 32/Midlakes 15, North Rose-Wolcott 50
Top 5: Joddie Decker 21:31. Grace Murphy 23:54. Katelyn Wilkes 23:56. Jaina Doyle 25:03. Elena Graf 25:25.
