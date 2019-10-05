This Week in High School Sports

Scores & Updates

Boys Varsity Soccer

Thursday, October 3

Wayne 2, McQuaid 1

Newark 2, Penn Yan 1

Wednesday, October 2

Marion 2, Red Creek 1

Tuesday, October 1

Newark 6, Waterloo 0

Wayne 3, Geneva 0

Monday September 30

Geneseo 4, Gananda 3

GA: Ayden Neal 2G. Andrew Gabbard 2A.

Girls Varsity Soccer

Thursday, October 3

Red Creek 7, Hannibal 1

Williamson 1, Gananda 0

Wednesday, October 2

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Midlakes 1

PM: Maya Ikewood 2G, 1A.

Newark 2, Wayne 0

N: Emma Robbins 2G.

Tuesday, October 1

Bishop Kearney 2, Williamson 2

Marion 11, Red Creek 1

M: Chloe DeLyser 5G, 4A; Brooke Guerin 2G, 2A

Monday September 30

Marion 5, Mynderse 0

MA: Chloe Delyser 4G. Chloe Delyser reaches 300 career goals.

Palmyra-Macedon 4, Greece Odyssey 0

PM: Mercedes Buckingham 1G, 2A. Maya Ikewood 1G, 2A.

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Thursday, October 3

Wayne def. Palmyra-Macedon 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-8

Lyons def. North Rose-Wolcott 3-0

Wednesday, October 2

Sodus def. Gananda 25-19, 25-18, 25-17

Clyde-Savannah Volleyball def. Marion 25-8, 25-22, 23-25, 25-10

Tuesday, October 1

Palmyra-Macedon def. Penn Yan 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 19-24, 25-18

North Rose-Wolcott def. Hannibal 25-11, 25-15, 25-19

Wayne def. Brockport 25-19, 25-19, 25-14

Monday September 30

Gananda def. Honeoye 25-16, 25-15, 25-23

G: Jocelyn Plaisted 11 assists

Palmyra-Macedon def. Marion 25-14, 25-22, 25-20

PM: Sophie Lyko 9 aces, 4 kills, 6 digs

Sodus def. Williamson 25-19, 25-9, 25-17

S (6-2): Macy Petersen 3 aces, 2 kills, 20 assists

W: Olivia Flynn 8 digs

Finney def. Clyde-Savannah 25-10, 22-25, 26-24, 25-11

F: Savina Pasauantinio 8K, 9As. Grace Garman 9D, 8Ac

CS: Kelsie DiSanto 9k, 9As, 5Ac. Kenadee Carr 5K, 4As. Reese Carr 21As, 7Ac. Cheyenne Nickles 5B, 2K. Sigourney Secor 16D

Girls Varsity Swimming

Thursday, October 3

Palmyra-Macedon 90, Gananda/Wayne 70

PM: Angelina Trapp 200 Freestyle (2:09.91), 500 Freestyle (5:46.60)

G/W: Jocelyn Roos 50 Freestyle (27.20), 500 Freestyle (6:10.86).

Pal-Mac kicked off the meet winning the 200 Medley Relay (2:14.35). The also took first in the 200 Freestyle Relay (2:02.73). Pal-Mac had a double winner with Angelina Trapp in the 200 Freestyle (2:09.91) and the 500 Freestyle (5:46.60). Other winners for Pal-Mac included Zoe Wissick in the 200 Individual Medley (2:55.83), Sydney Ingalls in Diving (176.80), Aubrey Matzan in the 100 Butterfly (1:42.93), Emma Brooks in the 100 Breaststroke (1:27.93).

Gananda had a double winner with Jocelyn Roos in the 50 Freestyle (27.20) and the 500 Freestyle (6:10.86). Other winners for Gananda included Emma Wallace in the 100 Freestyle (1:05.53), and Phoebe Hartgrove in the 100 Backstroke (1:21.91). Gananda finished the meet winning the 400 Freestyle Relay (4:46.06).

Pal-Mac will host Churchville-Chili on Saturday October 5th at the Pal-Mac High School pool at 11:00 am.

Varsity Cross Country

Tuesday, October 1

at Penn Yan

BOYS

Team results: Marcus Whitman 20, Midlakes 41/Marcus Whitman 24, Penn Yan 35/Penn Yan 23, Midlakes 32/Marcus Whitman 20, North Rose-Wolcott 42/Midlakes 23, North Rose-Wolcott 38/Penn Yan 22, North Rose-Wolcott 31.

Top 5: Ryan King (North Rose-Wolcott) 18:23. Liam Prendergast (Marcus Whitman) 18:42. Aidan Royston (Marcus Whitman) 18:54. Ayden Mowry (Penn Yan) 19:04. James Tette (Penn Yan) 19:36.

GIRLS

Team results: Midlakes 15, Marcus Whitman 50/Penn Yan 24, Midlakes 32/Midlakes 15, North Rose-Wolcott 50

Top 5: Joddie Decker 21:31. Grace Murphy 23:54. Katelyn Wilkes 23:56. Jaina Doyle 25:03. Elena Graf 25:25.

Girls Varsity Tennis

Tuesday, October 1

Palmyra-Macedon 4, Bloomfield 1

Newark 3, Midlakes 1

Marcus Whitman 5, Wayne 0

Sodus 5, Clyde-Savannah 0

East Rochester 5, Marion 0

Monday September 30

ER 4, Clyde-Savannah 1

Palmyra-Macedon 4, Marcus Whitman 1

Geneva 5, Newark 0

Lyons 4, Bloomfield 1

North Rose-Wolcott 5, Marion 0

2S: Kiara Ticconi (NRW) def. Tanya Hernandez 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

Varsity Golf

Tuesday, October 1

Palmyra-Macedon 246, Newark 284

Medalist: Alec Sapienza (Palmyra-Macedon) 44

Wayne 204, Waterloo 222

Medalists: Travis Ernst (Wayne) & Matt Prentice (Wayne) 39

Monday September 30

Wayne 241, Newark 287

Medalist: Matt Prentice (Wayne) 45

Palmyra-Macedon 237, Midlakes 239