This Week in High School Sports

Boys Varsity Soccer

Thursday, October 17

Palmyra-Macedon 6, Penn Yan 0

Wednesday, October 16

Gananda 3, Marion 2

East Rochester 10, North Rose-Wolcott 0

Tuesday, October 15

Geneva 2, Newark 1

Palmyra-Macedon 8, Waterloo 0

Monday, October 14

Wayne 3, Honeoye Falls-Lima 0

W: Dylan Cook 2G.

Sodus 3, Red Creek 1

S: Antonio Lopez 2G.

Williamson 3, Gananda 0

W: Ayden Cristales 2G, 1A.

East Rochester 5, Marion 0

Girls Varsity Soccer

Thursday, October 17

Williamson 4, North Rose-Wolcott 1

Wednesday, October 16

Newark 1, Palmyra-Macedon 0

Tuesday, October 15

Marion 7, Gananda 0

M: Chloe Delyser scored 5 goals breaking the national record for goals scored in a high school career.

Williamson 7, Red Creek 1

Monday, October 14

Finney 4, North Rose-Wolcott 3

NR: Emma Durham 2G.

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Thursday, October 17

Palmyra-Macedon def. Newark 25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18

PM: Lea Black 8 kills 4 aces 37 digs; N: Michaela Colacino 10 kills 10 digs

Wednesday, October 16

North Rose-Wolcott def. Sodus 17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12

NRW: Eva Norris 10K, 3B; Mercedes Crum 11D; S: Zoe Creason 12K; Abby Coppens 4Ac, 7K; Macy Petersen 16A

Lyons def. Gananda 23-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15

Tuesday, October 15

Lyons def. Clyde-Savannah 25-15, 25-15, 25-6

CS: Kenadee Carr 3K, 2Ac; Tyler Sharp 2K; Cydney Gromoske 9D

Palmyra-Macedon def. Midlakes 15-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14

PM: Lea Black 10Ac, 11D; Katie Schreib 24D; Sophie Lyko 7B; M: Madisyn Nuvse 3K, 4D

Monday, October 14

Wayne def. Webster Thomas 25-23, 25-21, 25-23

W (14-0): Tessa Edwards 1 ace, 4 kills, 13 digs; WT: Carolyn Mack 21 assists

Sodus 1, HAC 1

Girls Varsity Swimming

Thursday, October 17

Palmyra-Macedon 110, Midlakes 72

The Pal-Mac Red Raiders hosted the Midlakes Screaming Eagles for their Senior Night on 10/17/19. Seniors Emma Brooks, Brynn Grandusky, Sydney Ingalls, Milan Kinsman, Katherine McEwen, Julia Seeger, and Zoe Wissick were honored by their teammates with speeches and flowers before they swam their final home meet.

The team honored their senior members by winning the meet, resulting in Pal-Mac being the Finger Lakes League Champions for the first time since 2016.

“Becky (Assistant Coach) and I couldn’t be more proud of all the girls. They stepped up and found a competitive edge in every event. Liz Grillo (Midlakes Coach) has done a phenomenal job with her team and has kept this league, and tonight’s meet, exciting. This was an overall team win from Pal-Mac and reminded all of us how much we love this sport.” said Pal-Mac Coach Christopher Oaks.

Sweeping all three relays, Pal-Mac led off the meet with a 2:12.23 in the Medley Relay. The girls swam the 200 Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:51.32 and the 400 Freestyle relay with a time of 4:08.84. The Raiders had a double winner with Charlotte Sanson in the 200 IM (2:31.84) and the 100 Butterfly (1:09.40). Other winners for Pal-Mac included Sydney Ingalls in Diving (145.75), Elizabeth Share in the 500 Freestyle (5:56.04), and Angelina Trapp in the 100 Backstroke (1:13.16).

Midlakes had winners with Kennady Perri in the 200 Freestyle (2:14.04), Paige Mattoon in the 50 Freestyle (27.82), Emily Meissner in the 100 Freestyle (59.57), and Maggie Mahoney in the 100 Breaststroke (1:20.94).

The final result of the meet: Pal-Mac 110, Midlakes 72.