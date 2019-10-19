Local Sports
This Week in High School Sports
Scores & Updates
Boys Varsity Soccer
Thursday, October 17
Palmyra-Macedon 6, Penn Yan 0
Wednesday, October 16
Gananda 3, Marion 2
East Rochester 10, North Rose-Wolcott 0
Tuesday, October 15
Geneva 2, Newark 1
Palmyra-Macedon 8, Waterloo 0
Monday, October 14
Wayne 3, Honeoye Falls-Lima 0
W: Dylan Cook 2G.
Sodus 3, Red Creek 1
S: Antonio Lopez 2G.
Williamson 3, Gananda 0
W: Ayden Cristales 2G, 1A.
East Rochester 5, Marion 0
Girls Varsity Soccer
Thursday, October 17
Williamson 4, North Rose-Wolcott 1
Wednesday, October 16
Newark 1, Palmyra-Macedon 0
Tuesday, October 15
Marion 7, Gananda 0
M: Chloe Delyser scored 5 goals breaking the national record for goals scored in a high school career.
Williamson 7, Red Creek 1
Monday, October 14
Finney 4, North Rose-Wolcott 3
NR: Emma Durham 2G.
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Thursday, October 17
Palmyra-Macedon def. Newark 25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18
PM: Lea Black 8 kills 4 aces 37 digs; N: Michaela Colacino 10 kills 10 digs
Wednesday, October 16
North Rose-Wolcott def. Sodus 17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12
NRW: Eva Norris 10K, 3B; Mercedes Crum 11D; S: Zoe Creason 12K; Abby Coppens 4Ac, 7K; Macy Petersen 16A
Lyons def. Gananda 23-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15
Tuesday, October 15
Lyons def. Clyde-Savannah 25-15, 25-15, 25-6
CS: Kenadee Carr 3K, 2Ac; Tyler Sharp 2K; Cydney Gromoske 9D
Palmyra-Macedon def. Midlakes 15-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14
PM: Lea Black 10Ac, 11D; Katie Schreib 24D; Sophie Lyko 7B; M: Madisyn Nuvse 3K, 4D
Monday, October 14
Wayne def. Webster Thomas 25-23, 25-21, 25-23
W (14-0): Tessa Edwards 1 ace, 4 kills, 13 digs; WT: Carolyn Mack 21 assists
Sodus 1, HAC 1
Girls Varsity Swimming
Thursday, October 17
Palmyra-Macedon 110, Midlakes 72
The Pal-Mac Red Raiders hosted the Midlakes Screaming Eagles for their Senior Night on 10/17/19. Seniors Emma Brooks, Brynn Grandusky, Sydney Ingalls, Milan Kinsman, Katherine McEwen, Julia Seeger, and Zoe Wissick were honored by their teammates with speeches and flowers before they swam their final home meet.
The team honored their senior members by winning the meet, resulting in Pal-Mac being the Finger Lakes League Champions for the first time since 2016.
“Becky (Assistant Coach) and I couldn’t be more proud of all the girls. They stepped up and found a competitive edge in every event. Liz Grillo (Midlakes Coach) has done a phenomenal job with her team and has kept this league, and tonight’s meet, exciting. This was an overall team win from Pal-Mac and reminded all of us how much we love this sport.” said Pal-Mac Coach Christopher Oaks.
Sweeping all three relays, Pal-Mac led off the meet with a 2:12.23 in the Medley Relay. The girls swam the 200 Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:51.32 and the 400 Freestyle relay with a time of 4:08.84. The Raiders had a double winner with Charlotte Sanson in the 200 IM (2:31.84) and the 100 Butterfly (1:09.40). Other winners for Pal-Mac included Sydney Ingalls in Diving (145.75), Elizabeth Share in the 500 Freestyle (5:56.04), and Angelina Trapp in the 100 Backstroke (1:13.16).
Midlakes had winners with Kennady Perri in the 200 Freestyle (2:14.04), Paige Mattoon in the 50 Freestyle (27.82), Emily Meissner in the 100 Freestyle (59.57), and Maggie Mahoney in the 100 Breaststroke (1:20.94).
The final result of the meet: Pal-Mac 110, Midlakes 72.
Latest News
Lyons Farmers Market to host Indoor Market in November
The Lyons Farmers Market is holding an “after season” market to extend the availability of fresh produce into the holiday...
Hamelinck named interim Assistant Principal at NMS
The Newark Middle School’s Assistant Principal vacancy, created by John Ginter’s recent departure to become the new Principal of Lincoln...
This Week in High School Sports
Scores & Updates Boys Varsity Soccer Thursday, October 17 Palmyra-Macedon 6, Penn Yan 0 Wednesday, October 16 Gananda 3, Marion...
Recent Obituaries
Boeye, Cornelius A. “Junior”
MARION: Junior passed away on October 15, 2019 at age 86. He was born in Rose, NY to the late...
Tarver, Maleek Tyree
GENEVA/LYONS: Maleek Tyree Tarver 26, died on October 10, 2019. He is survived by his son Kingsley Tarver, his mother...
Hoad, Kris A.
PHELPS: Kris passed away on October 14, 2019 at age 62. She was born in Clifton Springs, NY to the...