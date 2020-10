LYONS: Patricia A. Jelomono, age 82, passed away on Sunday Oct. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Friends may attend a graveside memorial service, Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 at 11 AM at South Lyons Cemetery, Rt 14 S. Memorials to Clifton Springs Hospital, or Lifetime Care Hospice. Pat was born in Adams, NY. May 10, […]