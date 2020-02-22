Local Sports
This Week in High School Sports
Latest News
Local Sports15 hours ago
This Week in High School Sports
Community15 hours ago
Newark student athletes utilizing technology to share achievements
NEWARK – Since all Newark High School students were all issued 2in1 laptop tablets last fall, JV and Varsity athletes...
Community15 hours ago
Sodus Farmer’s Market seeking vendors for 2020
Sodus Farmers’ Market (58 West Main Street, Sodus, NY – parking lot of the Sodus United Third Methodist Church) is...
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries1 day ago
Pinkney, Colin
WEBSTER: Colin Pinkney, 69, passed away February 14, 2020 after a year-long battle with throat cancer. His loving fiancé, Michele...
Obituaries1 day ago
VanDerMallie, Nancy K.
PALMYRA: Died on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 70. Nancy was born on Oct.28, 1949 the...
Obituaries2 days ago
Morrison, Bette Stetzel
NEWARK: Bette S. Morrison, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at DeMay Living Center. Family will greet...