This Week in High School Sports

Community3 hours ago
Wayne Central Presents The Sound of Music
Wayne Central High School proudly presents the musical production of The Sound of Music on March 27th, 28th and 29th...
Local Sports3 hours ago
State & Nation3 hours ago
US ban on travel from Europe escalates travel industry pain
By David Koenig And Paul Wiseman AP Business Writers President Donald Trump’s 30-day ban on most Europeans entering the United...
Obituaries22 hours ago
Parton, James
BRANCHPORT, NY: Formerly of Ontario, age 90, entered in to rest on Friday, March 6th, 2020 in Penn Yan, NY....
Obituaries23 hours ago
Beach, John Leon
RED CREEK: Age 57, passed away on March 11, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Gloria Beach;...
Obituaries24 hours ago
Perry, Sharon G.
ROSE: Sharon G. Perry, age 75, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was...