WOLCOTT/LYONS: age 86, passed away at Newark-Wayne Hospital on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was predeceased by her Mom, Evelyn Northrup; son, Robert Ross; daughter and son-in-law, Diane (David) Woods and sister, Nancy Horton. Doris is survived by her daughters, Connie (Ernie) Ross and Elaine Roats; son, Bill Kropac; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 […]