This Week in High School Sports

The Gators Megan Neamon (16) and Pal-Mac’s Isabelle Gallina (17) battle for the ball in the first half.
Photo by:Scotty Haines
The one that got away. Pal-Mac senior goalkeeper Annie Wooton can’t quite stop the shot of Allegany-Limstone’s Molly McClelland who netted the only goal of the game giving the Section VI Gators a 1-0 win.
Photo by:Scotty Haines
Pal-Mac’s Jamie Walker (22) tries to take the ball away from Allegany-Limstone’s Alyssa Spring (2) late in the second half at Webster Schroeder High School. A-L went on to advance to the Class B NYSPHSAA Final Four with a 1-0 win over Pal-Mac. Photo by:Scotty Haines
Grace Seither (14) and Molly McClelland (7) race for the ball late in the second half.
Photo by: Scotty Haines
Class D Girls Action Sodus Spartan Jenna Allen (223) mades her move, passing Northstar Christian’s Shelby Monroe about half-way through the course. Photo by: Scotty Haines
Michael Fowler sprints his way to the finish line Saturday morning at Midlakes High School in the Section V, Class C boys event. Photo by: Scotty Haines
With mud streaks up and down his legs and arms North Rose – Wolcott’s Wiiliam Reed pushes towards the finish line for the Cougars. Photo by: Scotty Haines
Coming down to the finish line Pal-Mac’s Jackson Bay overtakes Waterloo’s Nick Page in the Boys Class C division.Photo by: Scotty Haines
Pal-Mac’s Kyle Green and Williamson’s Caeleb Suwyn run neck-in-neck in the final few yards.
Photo by: Scotty Haines
Willimson’s Gavin Buehler gives everything he has to edge Wayland-Cohocton’s Dominic Laplant by less than half a second. Photo by: Scotty Haines