April 24th 2021, Saturday
This Week in High School Sports

by WayneTimes.com
April 24, 2021


Scores & Updates
Girls Varsity Volleyball

  • Sophomre Aidan Mills serves up a winning point for the Eagles in the third set. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer
  • Aidan Mills sets the ball for Wayne who picked up a win over NE NW Douglass/SOTA 3-sets to 0 Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer
  • Brendan Harrington (3) makes a nice shot in the first set for Wayne. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer
  • Wayne libero Evan Phillips (17) saves the ball from going out of bounds as teammate Brendan Harrington (3) looks on. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer
  • With Colin Flannery(12) backing him up Wayne's Mason Smith (16) makes a great play at the net in the first set. to by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer
  • Wayne senior Colin Flannery winds up to deliver a jump serve for a point in the third set. The Eagles picked up the win over Monroe County's NE NW Douglass/SOTA. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Thursday, April 22

Pal-Mac 3, Penn Yan 1

Games: Pal-Mac 25-18-25-25

Gananda: 17-125-19-16 

Pal-Mac leaders: Baylee Morrison 7 kills and 16 digs, Sophie Lyko 6 kills and 5 aces

Penn Yan leaders: Lauren Schilling 6 aces and 11 digs, Hailey Trank 4 aces, 1 kill, 6 assists, and 14 digs, Jammie Decker 1 ace, 43 kills, 1 block and 16 digs

Wednesday, April 21

Marion 1, E. Rochester 3

Games: E. Rochester 21-25-25-25

Marion 25-11-12-20

Marion leaders: Violet Bourgeois 4 kills, Ana VanCamp 3 kills, Marci Steurrys 8 assists, Meredith DeYoung 7 aces

E. Rochester leaders: LeBria Hickman 9 kills, 4 aces, 25 digs, Janai McCullough 5 kills, 5 aces, 16 digs, Faith Daniels 1 kill, 11 digs, 1 ce, Zachaiah Singletary 3 kills, 2 blocks, McKenna Dow 16 digs, 3 aces, CArli Daniels 10 assists, 5 aces

Tuesday, April 20

Wayne 3, Midlakes 0

Games: Wayne 25-25-25

Midlakes 15-8-19

Wayne leaders Marley Hewitt 112 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig, Nicole Clark, Sidney Burlee 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 assist

