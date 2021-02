NEWARK: Kay Golding, 65, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Laurel House Comfort Care Home. A Celebration of Life will be held when Covid-19 restrictions subside. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513. Kay was born on June 15, 1955 […]