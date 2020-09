RED CREEK: Frances Fisher, age 77, of Red Creek, died on September 20,2020 at Clifton Springs Hospital. Friends may call on October 3, 2020, from 11-1 PM. at Christ Community Church, W. Genesee St., Clyde, with services to follow at 1 PM. Frances was born on April 24, 1943, the daughter of Milton Tallman, & […]