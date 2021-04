This Week in High School Sports: Photos & Scores

HURON: Ronald Eygnor passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021 at the age of 83 and will be greatly missed. He is predeceased by a son Roger Eygnor and his parents Glenn and Mildred Eygnor. Survived by his wife, Shirley of 62 years. His children Tammy Eygnor, Dale Eygnor, Gary Eygnor(Tammy) and Jay(Melissa) Eygnor. Grandchildren […]