PINE GROVE, PA: Mildred G. Martin, age 89, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in her home. She was the wife of the late Paul Horning Martin who passed away October 5, 2018. She was born in Myerstown, on April 9, 1932, a daughter of the late Levi M. and Leah Gingrich Martin. Mildred was […]