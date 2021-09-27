This Week in Local Sports



Hayley Wurster (11) closes her eyes as Gananda's Katie McGarvey (5) kicks the ball. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Gananda's Colleen Ginsberg (11) and Nicole Cruz (15) wait for the ball to come down along with Marion junior Abby Conover (13) in the first half. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Marion senior goalkeeper Alyse Buirch makes a great diving save in the first half. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Marion senior Delaney Szostak (18) heads the ball for the Black Knights as Gananda's Katie McGarvey (5) looks on. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Marion sophomore Abigail Marotta (6) tries to get off a shot, just as Nyah Cruz (6) deflects it for the. visiting Blue Panthers. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Marion senior Delaney Szostak (18) and Gananda sophomore Colleen Ginsberg (11) battle for the ball in the first half. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Gananda sophomore captain Katie Rothwell (7) tries to catch-up to Marion's Hannah Roegiers (12) late in the first half. After trailing 1-0 at half-time the home team Black Knights picked-up a 3-2 win in overtime. Photo by: Scotty Haines/Assignment Photographer

Girl Volleyball

September 23

Clyde Savannah vs E. Rochester

E. Rochester wins

ER 25-25-25, Clyde Savannah: 16-16-18-23

Clyde Savannah Stats: Taegan St. John--2 aces, 12 assists, 1 kill, 8 digs, Kelsie DiSanto--23 digs, 6 kills, 6 aces, Madison Secor--21 digs, 2 assists, 4 aces, 3 kills

East Rochester Stats: Marie Meyoko-Bakou--10 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace, LeBria Hickman--2 blocks, 3 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces, Carli Daniels--11 aces, 10 assists, 8 digs

September 22

Gananda vs. Sodus

Gananda wins 3-0

Games: Gananda 25 , 25 , 25; Sodus 16 , 7 , 5

Sodus stats: Sarah Hino 2 digs, Lily Ayotte 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block

Gananda stats: Julia Melnik 4 kills, 3 kills, Maria Melnik 9 assists, 3 aces, 3 kills, Nadia Martyniuk 6 aces, 6 digs , 2 kills, Kaidyn VanDelinder 11 kills, Lilly Trotta 6 aces

September 15

Lyons vs East Rochester

Lyons wins in 3

Scoring by games: Lyons: 25-25-25; ER: 13-21-23

Lyons Stats: Morgan Verbridge--3 aces, 10 kills, 4 digs, Karlee Kemp--5 aces, 14 assists, Kara Stephens--3 aces, 3 kills, Jayla Bell--3 aces, 7 digs

East Rochester Stats: LeBria Hickman--2 blocks, 3 kills, 5 aces

September 14

Wayne vs Newark

Wayne wins in 3

scoring by game: Wayne 25-25-25, Newark 12-12-6

Stats: Wayne: Sidnee Burlee 5 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig; Marley Hewitt 7 aces, 2 kills. Newark: Andrea Malach 3 kills

September 10

Clyde-Savannah vs. Marion

Clyde-Savannah wins in 3

Scoring by games: Clyde Savannah: 25-25-25, Marion 21, 13, 10

Stats: Clyde-Savannah: Kelsie DiSanto: 8 aces, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 dig, Madison Secor: 5 setter assists, 4 aces, and 1 dig, Jaida Larsen: 4 aces, 3 kills; Marion: Meredith DeYoung: 3 kills

Swimming

September 23

Pal-Mac (3-1, 1-0) enjoyed another good meet against a non league opponent beating Mercy (2-2). Pal-Mac used their depth to propel them to their win as Mercy won 5 of 9 individual events. Freshman, Anna Priebe, enjoyed her first varsity win, as she won diving with a score of 153.10 points.

Mercy Winners: Ivy Aman (200 Free), Elli Knausz (200 IM & 100 Breaststroke), Erin Galligan (50 Free & 500 Free) Pal-Mac winners: Ann Priebe (Diving) **FIRST VARSITY WIN** Elizabeth Share (100 Fly & 100 Back) Angelina Trapp (100 Free); Pal-Mac won all three relays to seal the win. 200 Medley (Trapp, Sanson, Share, McDonald), 200 Free: Priebe, McDonald, Sanson, Anthony), 400 Free (Trapp, Bay, Anthony, Share)

September 14

Pal-Mac vs. Greece

Greece (1-0, 0-0) visited Pal-Mac (2-1, 1-0) for their first dual meet of the year and handed Pal-Mac their first loss of the year. Greece swam extremely well taking first in 7 of 8 individuals and touching the wall first in all three relays.

For Greece: Abby Funk won the 200 Free and 100 Fly, Emily Thomas: 200 IM, Emilia Bodzon: 50 Free and 100 Free, Jasmine Dihn: 100 Backstroke, Hannah Gentile: 100 Breaststroke.

For Pal-Mac: Freshman Anna Priebe won diving for her first varsity win ever on the team and Angelina Trapp won the 500 Free. Pal-Mac and Greece enjoyed many close races and personal best times from their team.

Girls Soccer

September 22

Newark vs Gananda

Gananda wins 2-1 (in OT)

Non-League Match

Newark Stats: Jayda Solomon- 1 goal, Kaleigh Pettit- 1 assist

September 13

Newark vs. Midlakes

Newark wins 7-0

Stats: Meg Napoleon- 1 goal, 1 assist, Kaleigh Pettit- 2 goals, 1 assist, Natalie Bates- 3 assists, Mara Coleman- 2 goals, Madison Horton- 1 goal, Belle Robson- 1 goal

Boys Soccer

September 16

Newark vs Penn Yan

Penn Yan wins 2-1

The Newark Reds hosted the Penn Yan Mustangs. Newark played an excellent first half but was unable to score. Early in the second half Elijah Malach scored from outside the 18-yard line to put Newark ahead 1-0. Newark then gave up a penalty kick to Penn Yan and shortly after a goal by David Reid. Penn Yan won by a score of 2-1.

Boys Flag Football

September 14

The Pal-Mac Flag football team, had a 27-6 victory over Wayne. Entering the second week of the 2021 youth football campaign, Palmyra-Macedon hosted the Eagles from Wayne for its home-opener. Scoring for Pal-Mac were touchdown runs from Corbin Schifano (captain), Alivia Lannon, and Cohen Enright. Lannon also had a touchdown pass to Colton Smith (captain), and Lannon, Smith and Schifano all added extra points. Also scoring for the Raiders were Vincent Moore and Preston Poretta. Austin Judd and George Diakogiannis were also captains for the for the 33-person Flag team. The C-team Raiders fell to the undefeated Eagles (2-0) by a score of 20-0. The B-team claimed its first victory of the season with a 6-0 win over the Eagles (0-2).