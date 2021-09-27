This Week in Local Sports

Pal-Mac (3-1, 1-0) enjoyed another good meet against a non league opponent beating Mercy (2-2). Pal-Mac used their depth to propel them to their win as Mercy won 5 of 9 individual events. Freshman, Anna Priebe, enjoyed her first varsity win, as she won diving with a score of 153.10 points.
Mercy Winners: Ivy Aman (200 Free), Elli Knausz (200 IM & 100 Breaststroke), Erin Galligan (50 Free & 500 Free) Pal-Mac winners: Ann Priebe (Diving) **FIRST VARSITY WIN** Elizabeth Share (100 Fly & 100 Back) Angelina Trapp (100 Free); Pal-Mac won all three relays to seal the win. 200 Medley (Trapp, Sanson, Share, McDonald), 200 Free: Priebe, McDonald, Sanson, Anthony), 400 Free (Trapp, Bay, Anthony, Share)
September 14
Pal-Mac vs. Greece
Greece (1-0, 0-0) visited Pal-Mac (2-1, 1-0) for their first dual meet of the year and handed Pal-Mac their first loss of the year. Greece swam extremely well taking first in 7 of 8 individuals and touching the wall first in all three relays.
For Greece: Abby Funk won the 200 Free and 100 Fly, Emily Thomas: 200 IM, Emilia Bodzon: 50 Free and 100 Free, Jasmine Dihn: 100 Backstroke, Hannah Gentile: 100 Breaststroke.
For Pal-Mac: Freshman Anna Priebe won diving for her first varsity win ever on the team and Angelina Trapp won the 500 Free. Pal-Mac and Greece enjoyed many close races and personal best times from their team.
Stats: Meg Napoleon- 1 goal, 1 assist, Kaleigh Pettit- 2 goals, 1 assist, Natalie Bates- 3 assists, Mara Coleman- 2 goals, Madison Horton- 1 goal, Belle Robson- 1 goal
Boys Soccer
September 16
Newark vs Penn Yan
Penn Yan wins 2-1
The Newark Reds hosted the Penn Yan Mustangs. Newark played an excellent first half but was unable to score. Early in the second half Elijah Malach scored from outside the 18-yard line to put Newark ahead 1-0. Newark then gave up a penalty kick to Penn Yan and shortly after a goal by David Reid. Penn Yan won by a score of 2-1.
Boys Flag Football
September 14
The Pal-Mac Flag football team, had a 27-6 victory over Wayne. Entering the second week of the 2021 youth football campaign, Palmyra-Macedon hosted the Eagles from Wayne for its home-opener. Scoring for Pal-Mac were touchdown runs from Corbin Schifano (captain), Alivia Lannon, and Cohen Enright. Lannon also had a touchdown pass to Colton Smith (captain), and Lannon, Smith and Schifano all added extra points. Also scoring for the Raiders were Vincent Moore and Preston Poretta. Austin Judd and George Diakogiannis were also captains for the for the 33-person Flag team. The C-team Raiders fell to the undefeated Eagles (2-0) by a score of 20-0. The B-team claimed its first victory of the season with a 6-0 win over the Eagles (0-2).
CEDAR GROVE, NC/CLYDE Age 77, died at home with family on September 13, 2021 in Cedar Grove, NC. She is predeceased by her parents, Frederick Burley and Edith “Vicki” Burley, and her brother Paul Burley. Sue is survived by her three children, David Gommer (Tampa, FL), Jennifer Gommer and Megan Gommer, both of Cedar […]
ONTARIO: Dwight Edward Copp Sr, born September 9, 1952, in Clifton Springs, New York to parents Norman and Darline Copp. He married Jean Ottenschot on April 16, 1979, and had two children together, Dwight Jr “DJ” and Kelly. He called Ontario, New York home for most of his life until the passing of his wife […]