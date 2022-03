NEWARK: Clifford Tyler Sr. of Newark, NY passed away on March 1, 2022 at the Fulton Center in Gloversville, NY, at the age of 96. Clifford was born 4/19/25 to Clarence and Susan (Farnsworth) Tyler and was one of 7 sons. Clifford was predeceased by his wife Orie “Betty”; his parents, Clarence and Susan; brothers, […]