This Week in Local Sports

Girls Volleyball

September 5

Wayne vs Brockport

Brockport wins in 4

Games: Wayne 18-21-25-19

Brockport 25-25-18-25

Wayne Leaders: Cassidy Shem 15 digs, Myia Eskander 10 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks.

Brockport Leaders: Ava Noriod 10 kills, 2 aces, Poem Delaney 6 aces, 10 digs.

September 5

Pal-Mac vs Lyons

Lyons wins 3-0

Games: 25-12, 25-23, 25-16

Lyons Leaders: Addy Jones 7 kills, Kamryn Bonnell 19 assists and 7 aces.

September 6

Clyde-Savannah vs. Marion

Marion wins in 4 sets

Games: Marion 25, 17, 25, 25; Clyde-Savannah 22, 25, 20, 19

Marion Leaders: Alivia Vandergrift 1 kill, 1 block, Kayla Bellefontaine 4 kills, 1 block, Sienna Mattison 2 kills, 7 assists and 3 aces.

Clyde-Savannah Leaders: Taylor Carnevale 3 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists, 5 digs, Tina Huang 2 aces, 1 kill, 15 assists, 1 dig, Julia Rockwell with 7 kills.



Boys Soccer

September 5

Newark vs Finney

Newark wins 3-1

In the 8th minute, Ryan Irizarry converted a penalty kick, giving Newark an early lead. Doug Wells followed with a goal in the 21st minute, assisted by Kensington Wilck. Luciano Rank added another goal with a penalty kick in the 25th minute. CG Finney responded with a goal in the 53rd minute when Octavio Gemmell scored with a header from a direct kick.



Girls Varsity Tennis

September 5

Lyons vs. Newark

(non league)

1st Singles-Emma Newark (Newark) loses to Emily Casalmir: 6-0, 6-1

2nd Singles-Camryon Tolleson (Newark) loses to Sam Figueroa: 6-0, 6-0

3rd Singles-Baily Harris (Newark) loses to Baily Reed: 6-1, 6-2

1st Doubles-Brooklynn Cleves and Brooklynn Hand (Newark) lose to Maddie Wadhams and Chloe Corbett: 6-0, 6-0

2nd Doubles- Lyons wins match 5-0

Girls Swimming

September 7

Gananda-Wayne vs. Mercy

Mercy 86 pts., Gan-Wayne 77 pts.

On September 7th, Gananda-Wayne Girls Swimming hosted Our Lady of Mercy at the Gananda Pool.

Mercy had two double winners: Emi Carey in the 200 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke, and Elli Knausz in the 200 IM and 100 Fly. Gananda-Wayne placed first in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:58.20) while Mercy took first in both the 200 Medley and 400 Freestyle Relays.

Other winners for Gananda-Wayne included first-place finishes for Haley Conner in the 50 Freestyle (26.30) and for Sydney Richards in the 100 Breaststroke (1:16.33). For Mercy, Erin Galligan finished first for the 100 Freestyle (57.97) and Taylor Vita took first place in the 500 Freestyle (5:59.21).

Final Score for the meet was Our Lady of Mercy (1-0): 86 points; Gananda-Wayne (1-2): 77 points. Gananda-Wayne’s next meet will be Thursday, September 14th at home against Marcus Whitman.

September 7

Pal-Mac vs. Midlakes/Red Jacket

Pal-Mac 100, Midlakes 72

Pal-Mac started the year off how they have the past 4 years, winning a Finger Lakes League Meet. Pal-Mac comes into the 2023 season not having lost a Finger Lakes meet since 2018.

Pal-Mac used a come-from-behind win in their first event to take first place by 2 seconds and maintained control from there. P-M used their depth in the Relays to secure 3 first places. Congrats to Addison Henley for making sectionals for the first time in the 50 Free and 100 Breaststroke.

Double Winners for Midlakes/Red Jacket are: Ceceleigh Perri (50 and 100 Free), Mattea Brodman (500 Free and 100 Back). Single Winner for Midlakes Red Jacket: Orianna Carrasquel - diving

Double Winners for P-M: Elizabeth Share (200 IM and 100 Breaststroke), Jillian Anthony (200 Free and 100 Fly)