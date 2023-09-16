This Week in Local Sports

Girls Volleyball

September 7

Waterloo vs Newark

Waterloo wins 3-0

Games: Waterloo 25 25 25, Newark 20 11 14

Waterloo Leaders: Lainie Forde 6 kills, 9 aces, 3 digs; Tyla Mateo 18 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces’ Avery DeFrancesco 19 digs.

Newark Leaders: Sierra George 5 aces, 6 assists, Ta’Kyla Vaughn 2 kills.

September 8

North Rose-Wolcott vs ER

East Rochester wins 3-0

ER: 25 25 25, North Rose :11 14 16

E. Rochester Leaders: Abby Schoffield 6 aces, 6 kills, 1 block; Emily Nasca 7 kills, 4 aces; Amber Morrison 7 kills, 2 blocks; Carli Daniels 3 assists, 5 aces 4 digs

North Rose Wolcott Leaders: Autumn Houghtaling: 5 kills, 2 blocks

September 8

Williamson vs Gananda

Gananda wins 3-0

Games: Gananda: 25 25 25, Williamson: 19 15 19

Williamson Leaders: Kearstin Laird 2 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces

Gananda Leaders; Maria Melnik: 2 kills, 3 digs, 12 aces, Clair Dohse: 9 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills, Addie York: 4 digs, 2 kills, Ava VanAntwerp: 4 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks.

September 10

E. Rochester vs. Marion

E. Rochester wins 3-0

Games: ER 25 26 25, Marion 13 24 16

E. Rochester Leaders: Abby Schoffield 4 aces 5 kills, Emily Nasca 3 kills 4 aces, Felyna Charles 4 kills, Lizzy Parrone 7 aces 8 assists

Marion Leaders: Grace Colburn 4 kills, Kayla Bellefontaine 1 kill 2 blocks, Sienna Mattison 2 kills 3 digs 2 assists

September 12

Gananda vs North Rose Wolcott

Gananda wins 3-0

Games: Gananda 25 225 25, NRW: 22 14 17

North Rose Wolcott Leaders: Abigayle Frewmou 4 kills, Autumn Houghtaling 6 kills

Gananda Leaders: Maria Melnik 9 kills 8 digs 5 aces, Claire Dohse 16 assists 9 digs, Ava VanAntwerp 10 kills 6 digs 1 block

September 13

Pal-Mac vs Newark

Newark wins in 4 sets

Games: Newark 25 25 24 25, Pal-Mac 21 15 26 11

Newark Leaders: Sierra George 11 aces 1 block, Martianna Chance 6 kills, Me Lea Kuzmeako 7 kills

Pal-Mac Leaders: Ella Upchurch 9 aces 3 kills, Kristen Fong 7 assists 1 kill, Kenzie Miller 2 aces 4 kills

Girls Varsity Tennis

September 8

Newark vs Mynderse

Mynderse wins 5-0

Sept. 11

Newark vs. Midlakes

Midlakes won the Match

1st Singles: Bailey Harris-Newark vs. Kenzie Turner-Midlakes. Kenzie Turner wins 2 sets to 0 (6-1,6-0)

2nd singles: Brooklynn Cleves-Newark vs. Bree Plante-Midlakes. Bree Plante wins 2 sets to 0 (6-0, 6-0)

3rd singles: forfeit by Newark, Midlakes wins 2 sets to 0.

1st doubles: Stephanie Wilson and Brooklynn Hand-Newark vs Hannah Mims and Ella Schreader-Midlakes. Midlakes wins 2 sets to 0 (6-1,6-1)

2nd doubles: Newark forfeit Midlakes wins 2 sets to 0

September 13

Newark vs Pal-Mac

1st singles: Emma Newark (Newark) vs. Aussie Hager (Pal-Mac)

Aussie Hager (Pal-Mac) wins 2 sets to 0 (6-0, 6-0)

2nd Singles: Stephanie Wilson (Newark) Vs. Ella Eakins (Pal-Mac)

Ella Eakins (Pal-Mac) wins 2 sets to 0 (6-0, 6-1)

3rd Singles: Brooklynn Cleves (Newark) vs. Hannah Robinson (Pal-Mac)

Hannah Robinson (Pal-Mac) wins 2 sets to 0 (6-0, 6-0)

1st Doubles: Baily Harris and Camryon Tollison (Newark) vs Elise Tome and Avryana Leo (Pal-Mac)

Pal-Mac wins 2 sets to 0 (6-1, 6-1)

2nd Doubles: Newark forfeit, Pal-Mac wins 2 sets to 0 (6-0,6-0)

Pal-Mac wins match 5-0

Boys Varsity Soccer

September 8

Wayne vs Newark

Wayne won 3-0

Scoring for Wayne: Evan Fordick in the 15th minute and assisted by Peter Treasure. Nevin Crane scored in the 19th minute as well as the 53rd minute for Wayne Eagles.

Boys Youth Football

September 8

The Gananda/ER Youth Football and Cheerleading League hosted Clyde-Savannah Sept. 10 for their home opener. The Flag team took the field first, defeating the Golden Eagles, 72-42. Leading the way for the Bombers was team captain Cohen Enright with three TD’s; Sam Harris, Hunter O’Connell, and team captain Delmar Lipford with two TD’s apiece; team captain Antonio Rivera and Franklin Wegman each had one TD. Scoring extra points was: Rivera with two, and Caleb Cline, Harris, O’Connell and Finn Abernathy each with one. Gio Cavalieri was also a team captain. The Bombers’ Flag team is now 2-0 this season.

The C-team fell to Clyde, 28-6, and are now 0-2 this season.

The B-team captured its first win of the season, 20-7, and are 1-1 this year.

Next up, the Bombers host Penn Yan in East Rochester Sept. 24, and host Geneva in Walworth Oct. 1.

Team Captain Cohen Enright scored three TD’s against Clyde-Savannah.

Girls Varsity Swimming

September 14

Pal-Mac vs Newark/Lyons

Pal-Mac girls varsity swimming won their second meet against Newark/Lyons on Sept. 14th. Pal-Mac came out strong in the first 5 events taking first place and Newark/Lyons kept it close from that point on. Congrats to seventh grader Charlie Ike for winning her first varsity event, winning the 100 Fly. Congrats to senior Clare Hatfalvi for qualifying for sectionals in the 100 Backstroke.

Pal-Mac Single Winners: Elizabeth Share: 200 Free, Jillian Anthony: 200 IM, Clare Hatfalvi: 50 Free, Charlie Ike: 100 Fly

Newark Double Winner: Lauren Liechti: 100 Free & 100 Breastroke

Newark Single Winners: Melanie Bullock: 500 Freestyle, Rita Romano: 100 Backstroke