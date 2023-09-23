This Week in Local Sports

Girls Volleyball

September 14

Gananda vs Marion

Gananda wins 3-0

Games: Marion 13, 13, 13, Gananda 25, 25, 25

Marion Leaders: Grace Colburn 4 kills, Sienna Mattison 2 kills, 2 assists 3 digs, Kaydence Potter

September 15

Gananda vs. Newark

Newark wins 3-0

Games: Newark 25, 25, 25, Gananda 19, 18, 15

Gananda Leaders: Maria Melnik 15 digs, 3 aces, Ava VanAntwerp 7 kills, 10 digs, Madi Dohse 6 kills, 11 digs

Newark Leaders: Melea Kuzmenko 5 kills, Olivia Demer 4 kills, 2 aces

September 15

Sodus vs E. Rochester

E. Rochester wins 3-0

East Rochester Leaders: Abby Schoffield: 5 aces, 2 kills, Emily Nasca 1 kill, 10 aces, Amia McCollum 4 kills, 3 aces, Lizzy Parrone 7 aces, 3 assists

September 20

ER vs Clyde-Savannah

E.R. wins 3-0

Games: E.R. 25 25 25, C-S 15 13 16

East Rochester Leaders: Emily Nasca 9 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, Abby Schoffield 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, Carli Daniels 7 assists, 3 aces, 5 digs, Sophia Walter 1 kill, 11 digs.

CS Leaders: Larissa Walters 4 kills, 3 digs, 1 block, Chayce Stocks 2 kills, 10 digs.

September 20

Gananda vs Sodus

Gananda wins 3-0

Games: Gananda 25 25 25, Sodus 10, 9, 12

Gananda Leaders: Maria Melnik 6 kills, 10 aces, Addie York 5 digs, 4 kills, Claire Dohse 13 assists, 9 aces.

September 21

Wayne vs. Pal-Mac

Wayne wins 3-0

Games: Wayne 25 25 25, Geneva 23 18 19

Wayne Leaders: Myia Eskander 5 aces, 5 kills, 5 digs, Sophia Ward 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 dig

Pal-Mac Leaders: Ella Upchurch 2 aces, 13 digs, 4 kills, Kristen Fong 7 assists, 1 kill

Girls Varsity Tennis

September 19

Newark vs Penn Yan

1st singles:

Emma Newark (Newark) vs. Rachael Garvey (Penn Yan)

Rachael Garvey (Penn Yan) wins 2 sets to 0 (6-0, 6-0)

2nd Singles:

Stephanie Wilson (Newark) Vs. Anella Tillman (Penn Yan)

Anella Tillman (Penn Yan) wins 2 sets to 0 (6-1, 6-0)

3rd Singles:

Brooklynn Cleves (Newark) vs. Aubrey Flores (Penn Yan)

Aubrey Flores (Penn Yan) wins 2 sets to 0 (6-0, 6-0)

1st Doubles

Baily Harris and Camryon Tollison (Newark) vs Amanda Smith and Erin Clancy (Penn Yan)

Penn Yan wins 2 sets to 0 (6-3, 6-3)

2nd Doubles

Newark forfeit, Penn Yan wins 2 sets to 0 (6-0,6-0)

Penn Yan wins match 5-0

Boys Varsity Soccer

September 14

Newark vs Waterloo

Newark wins 2-1

On September 14th the Newark Boys’ soccer team faced off against Waterloo. Newark was victorious with a score of 2-1. Kaiden Carr scored both goals for the Reds. One goal was scored in the 12th minute and other in the 55th minute. Goals were assisted by Ryan Irizarry and Doug Wells. Scoring for Waterloo in the 33rd minute was Aiden McDonald. Waterloo’s goalie Hayden Linehan had 10 saves.

Girls Varsity Swimming

September 16

Pal-Mac vs RCSD, Spencerport

Pal-Mac (3-1, 2-0) travelled to Spencerport Saturday morning for a double dual meet against the Rochester City School District and Spencerport. Pal-Mac beat RCSD by only 8 points. Elizabeth Share placed first against both teams in the 50 free and 100 backstroke.

This meet was a double dual. Therefore there was a meet against RCSD and PM, PM and Spencerport, and RCSD and Spencerport.

PM (80) vs. RCSD (72)

PM (44) vs. Spencerport (130)

RCSD (43) vs. Spencerport (126)

September 19

Pal-Mac vs. Mercy

Palmyra-Macedon girls varsity swimming hosted Our Lady of Mercy swimming on 9/19/23. Mercy won the meet, 97-63, taking first in nine of the events. PM welcomed the competition, which brought out some great drops in time, including two new sectional qualifiers for PM (Charlie Ike, 100 Fly and Addison Henley,100 Free). Congratulations to Mercy’s Elli Knausz for winning the 200 yard free, Ailise Sheehan for winning the 200 yard IM, Erin Galligan for winning the 50 yard free, Emi Carey for winning the 100 yard free and 100 yard breastroke, and Taylor Vita for winning the 500 yard free. Congratulations to Pal-Mac’s Elizabeth Share for taking first in the 100 fly and the 100 back.

September 21

Gananda-Wayne vs Midlakes-Red Jacket

On September 21st, Gananda-Wayne Girls Varsity Swimming hosted Midlakes-Red Jacket. Midlakes won the 100 Breaststroke (Cadence Spence; 1:31.60), the 500 Freestyle (Nicole Szalay, 6:42.13), and Diving (Orianna Carrasquel 147.30). Gananda-Wayne had two double winners: Haley Conner in the 50 Free (26.34) and the 100 Fly (1:15.14) and Sydney Richards in the 200 IM (2:31.95) and the 100 Freestyle (1:00.50). Also placing first: Emma Catalano, 100 Backstroke (1:12.62) and Natalie Schwandt, 200 Freestyle (2:19.23). Final Score for the meet: Gananda-Wayne 105 points, Midlakes-Red Jacket 63. Gananda-Wayne’s next meet will be Thursday, September 28th at Newark.

September 21

Pal-Mac vs. Marcus Whitman

Pal-Mac took first in 10 of 12 events. Enjoying their first ever varsity win was Reese Newman who won both of her events, the 200 IM and 500 Free.

Double Winners for Pal-Mac: Jillian Anthony (Junior) 200 Free and 100 Free, Reese Newman (7th Grader) 200 IM and 50 Free (First Ever Varsity Win!), Elizabeth Share (Senior) 50 Free and 100 Back

Single Winner for Pal-Mac: Catie Kubasiewicz (Junior) 100 Fly

Winners for Marcus Whitman: Layla Conley - 100 Breaststroke, Devyn Bond - Diving

Girls Varsity Tennis

September 21

Newark vs. Geneva

1st singles: Emma Newark (Newark) vs. Scout Porschet (Geneva), Scout Porschet (Geneva) wins 2 sets to 0 (6-0, 6-0)

2nd Singles: Stephanie Wilson (Newark) Vs. McKenzie Forbes (Geneva), McKenzie Forbs wins 2 sets to 0 (4-6, 1-6)

3rd Singles: Brooklynn Cleves (Newark) vs. Avery Clair (Geneva), Avery Clair (Geneva) wins 2 sets to 0 (6-1, 6-0)

1st Doubles: Newark forfeit, Geneva wins 2 sets to 0 (6-0,6-0)

2nd Doubles: Newark forfeit, Geneva wins 2 sets to 0 (6-0,6-0).

Geneva wins match 5-0