This Week in Local Sports

Girls Volleyball

September 28

Gananda vs E. Rochester

Gananda wins 3-2

Games Gananda 25 17 25 23 15

E. Rochester 17 25 23 25 12

Gananda Leaders: Ava VanAntwerp 14 kills, 17 digs, 5 blocks, 2 ces, Maria Melnik 7n kills, 6 aces, 20 digs, Addie York 5 aces, 12 digs, 4 kills, Clair Dohse 21 assists, 5 aces, 8 digs, 1.5 blocks, Anna O’Neil 12 digs, Madi Dohse 5 kills, 10 digs, 3.5 blocks

E. Rochester Leaders: Felyna Charles 5 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, Sophia Walter 1 ace, 20 digs, Amber Morrison 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, Carli Daniels 3 aces, 17 digs, Emily Nasca 1 ace, 7 kills, 1 block, 15 digs, Abby Schofield 8 kills, 1 block, 11 digs

September 27

Wayne vs Newark

Wayne wins 3-1

Girls volleyball results for Wayne at Newark. Wayne won 3-1. Wayne’s scores were: 25, 25, 18, 25. Newark’s scores were 17, 13, 25, 18. Top performers for Wayne: Cassidy Shem 6 aces, 12 digs; Hayley Eaton 6 kills; Kate Woods 4 aces. Top performer for Newark: Olivia Demer, 3 kills, 6 aces. Wayne’s record is 3-5. Newark’s record is 2-5.

Carli Daniels--8 assists/ 8 aces/ 2 di

Girls Varsity Tennis

September 28

Newark vs Lyons

(non-league)

1st Singles: Stephanie Wilson (Newark) loses to Emily Casalmir (Lyons) 6-0, 6-1 2 sets to 0

2nd Singles-Lyons forfeit Newark Wins 2 sets to 0 (6-0, 6-0)

3rd Singles-Lyons forfeit Newark wins 2 sets to 0

1st Doubles-Emma Newark and Camryn Tolleson vs

Nayeli Reed and Sam Figueroa

Lyons wins 3 sets to 1 (4-6, 6-2, 6-3)

2nd Doubles-Bailey Harris and Caspian Wunder Vs Chloe Corbett and Maddie Wadhams

Lyons wins 2 sets to 0 (6-2,6-2)

Lyons wins match 3-2

Girls Varsity Swimming

September 28

Pal-Mac vs Gates Chili

On Senior Night, Elizabeth Share, Clare Hatfalvi, and Lauren Ferchette all celebrated their last home meet. Elizabeth Share won the 200 IM and 100 Fly. Clare Hatfalvi enjoyed her first win of the season, winning the 50 Free. 7th grader Addison Henley won her first ever varsity event, winning both the 100 Free and 100 Breaststroke. Junior, Jillian Anthony won the 200 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke. Gates Chili enjoyed wins in the 500 Freestyle (Rhyan Nolan) and Diving (Kailey Tran). Assistant Coach Becky DeSol stated, “It was a memorable Senior Night. As always, our girls made is a special night for our swim family.” Coach Christopher Oaks said, “We are so proud of all the girls and how they swam tonight. We are looking forward to Thursday when we swim Gananda/Wayne for the League Title.”

September 28

Newark/Lyons vs Gananda/Wayne

Newark/Lyons enjoyed another good meet last night against opponent Gananda/Wayne. The final score was Whitman 118, Newark/Lyons 23, with impressive swims on each side. Senior Lauren Liechti had a best time in her 200 free and sophomore Ambriel Brown scored third in her 100 fly. Rita Romano (Lyons) won both the 50 free and 100 breast. Winners from Gananda/Wayne were Emma Catalano (200 free, 100 free), Haley Conner (200 IM), Natalie Schwandt (100 Fly), and Sydney Richards (500 free, 100 back). The Newark/Lyons are excited to be back next week for their away meet against Haverling.

Boys Varsity Soccer

September 22

Newark wins 5-1

The Newark High School boys varsity soccer team delivered a spectacular performance on the pitch tonight, securing a resounding 5-1 victory against Palmyra-Macedon. The evening began with the Newark players recognizing staff members from Newark Central School for the impact on their educational experience.

The action kicked off in the 16th minute when Doug Wells, displaying his remarkable skills, found the back of the net, setting the tone for the evening. Just five minutes later, Newark’s Ryan Irizarry fired an impressive shot from outside the 18-yard line, assisted by Wells, extending Newark’s lead to 2-0. Newark continued their dominance in the 31st minute when Kaiden Carr added to the scoreboard, making it 3-0 in favor of the home team as they entered halftime. The second half saw no respite for Palmyra-Macedon as Newark’s Kensington Wilck netted another goal in the 56th minute, thanks to a precise assist from Doug Wells. However, Palmyra-Macedon showed their resilience in the 58th minute when Brenna Pipestone scored a direct kick, putting them on the board. As the game neared its conclusion, Ryan Irizarry sealed Newark’s victory with a final goal in the dying minutes, solidifying the Reds’ 5-1 win.

Boys Youth Football

September 25

Hunter O’Connell races for his second TD against Penn Yan, with Franklin Wegman blocking. Photo by Kara Cline.

In the fourth weekend of youth football action, the Gananda/ER Bombers hosted Penn Yan. The Flag team improved to 4-0 this year with a 56-24 victory. Leading the way for the Bombers was Cohen Enright with three rushing TD’s and one passing TD; Hunter O’Connell scored two TD’s; and each scoring one TD apiece was Sam Harris, Finn Abernathy, and Delmar Lipford. Scoring extra points was Antonio Rivera with three, and team captain Max Godshall and Caleb Cline each had one. Jack Dimassimo, Ashton Caruso, and Devin Hartsfield were also team captains.

On the season, Enright has 12 TD’s and one passing TD; O’Connell has six TD’s and one extra point; Harris has five TD’s and five extra points; Lipford has five TD’s; Franklin Wegman has four TD’s and one extra point; Rivera has two TD’s and seven extra points; Abernathy has two TD’s and one extra point; Hartsfield and Mikey Henry each have one TD; Cline has three extra points; Godshall has one extra point. The C-team was defeated, 32-12, and fall to 1-3 on the season.

The B-team posted a shutout victory, 26-0, and improve to 2-1-1 this season.