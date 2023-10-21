This Week in Local Sports

Girls Volleyball

October 19

Wayne vs Newark

Wayne wins in 4

Wayne 25-23-25-25

Newark 9-25-16-16

Leaders for Wayne: Cassidy Shem 8 aces, 11 assist, 8 digs, Megan Montgomery 10 kills, 9 digs

Leaders for Newark: Sierra George 5 Kills, 4 Aces

Wayne Girls Volleyball Seniors Left to Right: Hayley Eaton, Megan Montgomery, Mallory Parker, Jayden Philips, Cassidy Shem. Sophia Ward, Katie Woods

October 18

Lyons vs. E. Rochester

Lyons wins in 5 sets

Game 1-ER 23 / Lyons 25

Game 2-ER 25/ Lyons 22

Game 3-ER 19 /Lyons 25

Game 4-ER 25 /Lyons 23

Game 3-ER 11 /Lyons 15

East Rochester Stats

Emily Nasca -7 kills/4 digs/4 aces

Carli Daniels-8 assists/ 3 aces/ 7 digs/ 1 block/ 1 kill

Abby Schoffield-10 kills/ 3 aces / 8 digs

Lizzy Parrone-10 assists/ 5 digs/ 2 kills / 4 aces

Lyons Stats:

Hailey Battle-9 kills/ 2 blocks

Milleniyah Glanton--13 kills

Hannah Jones-12 digs

Gananda vs Clyde Savannah

Gananda wins 3-0

Games: Gananda: 25 25 25, Clyde Savannah 11 11 21

Clyde-Savannah:

Chayce Stocks 5 digs , 4 kills, Taylor Carnevale 4 aces , 5 digs

Gananda

Ava VanAntwerp 9 kills , 7 digs, Maria Melnik 7 aces , 7 digs, Addie York 6 kills

October 17

Pal-Mac vs Wayne

Wayne won in 4 sets

Pal-Mac 16,25,17,12

Wayne 25,23,25,25

Pal-Mac :

Kristen Fong 9 assists 14 digs

Addison Gendron 4 kills 1 block

Julia Newpher 3 kills

Wayne :

Jayden Philips 5 aces 8 digs

Leihla Weeks 2 aces 13 assists

Megan Montgomery 8 kills 7 digs

Newark vs Geneva

Geneva wins 3-1

Girls volleyball results Geneva at Newark. Geneva won 3-1. Geneva’s scores: 27, 25, 24, 25. Newark’s scores: 25, 11, 26, 19. Top performers for Geneva: Natalie Dunham 12 kills, 7 blocks; Rachel Cohrs 6 kills, 28 digs, 9 aces; Alyssa Zugec 22 assists, 15 digs, 3 aces. Top performers for Newark: Sierra George 8 kills, 3 aces, 6 assists; Ta’Kyla Vaughn 3 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks. Geneva’s record is 9-8. Newark’s record is 4-10.

October 13

Gananda vs E. Rochester

Gananda wins 3-2

Games Gananda 25 25 15 22 15

East Rochester 21 20 25 25 13

Emily Nasca--15 kills / 2 aces/ 1 block/ 11 digs

Carli Daniels--11 assists/ 7 aces/ 10 digs

Abby Schoffield--10 kills/ 4 aces/ 3 digs

Amber Morrison--7 kills/ 1 ace/ 2 blocks

Claire Dohse--27 assists

Maria Melnik--14 kills/ 16 digs/ 6 aces

Ava VanAntwerp-- 13 digs/ 2 blocks/ 6 aces

Kalli Meyer-- 9 digs

Addie York--12 kills

Girls Varsity Swimming

October 14

Pal-Mac vs Gananda/Wayne

Gananda-Wayne enjoyed their first win at the Finger Lakes League Swimming Invitational. Pal-Mac had won 7 consecutive league invitationals and tonight Gananda/Wayne broke that streak. Pal-Mac had beaten G/W just last Thursday in a dual meet. Using that loss as motivation Gananda/Wayne came out strong and never looked back. They led the entire meet, Pal-Mac closed the gap to 2 after the 100 Butterfly, but couldn’t come any closer. This is Gananda/Wayne’s first ever win at the invitational.

Gananda finished the meet with 97 points, Pal-Mac came in second with 89, Midlakes third with 55, Newark fourth with 41 and Marcus Whitman in fifth place with 24 points.

Leading the way for Gananda/Wayne was Sydney Richards (200 IM and 100 Breaststroke) and Haley Conner (50 and 100 Freestyle) who each won their events and both relays they were in to be the only swimmers with 4 wins to their name.

Pal-Mac had 2 double winners: Elizabeth Share - 100 Butterfly and 100 Backstroke.

Jillian Anthony - 200 and 500 Freestyle.

Sydney Richards (Gananda/Wayne) broke the Newark pool record in the breaststroke

Elizabeth Share (Pal-Mac) broke the Newark pool record in the 100 backstroke

Picture of Elizabeth Share who won both the swimmer of the meet and senior of the meet with coaches Christopher Oaks and Becky DeSol. She is the 5th swimmer in the past 15 years to win both awards at the meet.

Dani Richards, Coach of the Year (Gananda-Wayne)

October 15

Newark/Lyons

Newark/Lyons enjoyed a successful meet at the Finger Lakes League Invitational. Newark/Lyons came in fourth place with a score of 41 total points. Highlights from our swimmers included a second place 200 medley relay, and fourth place 400 free relay. Sophomore Ambriel Brown earned fifth place in her 100 fly. Junior Rita Romano (Lyons) earned second place in the 50 free and 100 back. Junior Melanie Bullock (Lyons) earned third place in the 200 free and fourth place in the 500 free. Senior Lauren Liechti earned third place in the 100 free and fifth place in the 100 breast. Newark/Lyons is excited to be back at the pool for their senior night on Wednesday.

Boys Youth Football

Gananda/ER traveled to Ovid to take on 4TCC Oct. 8 and hosted Red Jacket Oct. 15.

Flag improved to 7-1 overall with a 39-24 win over the Falcons, a 44-24 win over Red Jacket, and played and defeated Marcus Whitman, 52-30.

Scoring for the Bombers against 4TCC was Caleb Cline, Cohen Enright, and Franklin Wegman with two TDs apiece. Hunter O’Connell, Mikey Henry, and Nate Ramsay each scored extra points. Against Red Jacket and Marcus Whitman, Enright had three TDs, a passing TD and an extra point; Sam Harris two TDs; Finn Abernathy two TDs including a pick-6; Wegman had one TD and two extra points; O’Connell and Antonio Rivera with one TD and one extra point; and with one TD apiece was Delmar Lipford, Ashton Caruso, Devin Hartsfield, Hayden Huff and Henry. Max Godshall also had an extra point.

On the season, Enright has 18 TDs, two passing TDs and one extra point; O’Connell and Wegman each have eight TDs and three extra points; Harris has seven TDs and five extra points; Lipford has seven TDs; Abernathy has four TDs and one extra point; Rivera has three TDs and nine extra points; Cline has two TDs and three extra points; Henry has two TDs and two extra points; Hartsfield has two TDs; and Jack Dimassimo, Huff and Caruso have one TD; Godshall has two extra points and Ramsay has one extra point.

C-team fell to 4TCC, 20-6, but defeated Red Jacket, 34-0, to improve to 2-5 this year.

B-team secured victory, 33-0, over the Falcons, and 14-7 over Red Jacket, and are now 4-2-1 this year.

Mikey Henry has scored two TD’s and two extra points this season. Photo by Kara Cline.

Boys Soccer

October 17

Newark vs ER

Newark (7 seed) faced Eastridge (10 seed) in the pre-quarters for class A boys soccer on Tuesday October 17th. Newark’s Deikan Bueg found the net in the first minute of play by an assist by Tristan Harris. In the second half, Deikan Bueg scored again in the 55th minute of play. In the 59th and 62nd minute of play Kaiden Carr scored twice to give the Newark Reds a 4-0 victory. Newark will face Pittsford Mendon (2 seed) on Friday for the quarter finals.