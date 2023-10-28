This Week in Local Sports

Girls Volleyball

Class C2 Pre-Quarterfinal

#6 Gananda Blue Panthers vs #11 Oakfield-Alabama Lady Hornets

Went to 5 sets with OA taking the win

Scores:

OA: 25 15 25 17 15

G: 23 25 22 25 13

Stats for Gananda:

Maria Melnik - 22 digs, 12 kills, 5 aces

Claire Dohse - 18 assists, 10 digs

Ava VanAntwerp - 13 kills, 5 blocks

Stats for OA:

Cara Williams - 19 digs, 8 kills, 4 aces

Sayde Bush - 7 digs, 6 kills, 2 aces

Cali Cramer - 22 digs

Katelynn Williams - 8 digs, 4 kills

Friday, October 20

Sodus v Marion

Marion won in three sets with the scores of 25-14, 25-16, 25-15.

Marion stats to report:

Alivia Vandergrift 3 kills 2 digs

Grace Colburn 2 kills 1 block 2 aces

Kayla Bellefontaine 9 kills

Sienna Mattison 3 kills 3 aces 11 assists 1 dig

Sodus stats to report:

Jewel Munger: 6 kills

Giselle Santa Cruz: 3 aces, 4 kills

Youth Football

Gananda/ER

In the season finale of the 2023 season, the Gananda/ER Flag Football team defeated Waterloo, 90-12, to finish 8-1 on the season. Leading the way for the Bombers was team captain Cohen Enright with three TD’s and an extra point, Hunter O’Connell, and Sam Harris with two TD’s, team captain Franklin Wegman with one TD and one extra point, team captains Ethan Perry and John Crawford with a TD each, and Ashton Caruso, Keaton Schenk, Delmar Lipford Jr. and Devin Hartsfield with one TD each. Caleb Cline and Antonio Rivera each had two extra points, and team captain Nate Ramsay had one extra point.

On the season, Enright finished with 21 TD’s, two passing TD’s and two extra points; O’Connell with 10 TD’s and three extra points; Harris with nine TD’s and five extra points; Wegman with nine TD’s and four extra points; Lipford Jr. with eight TD’s; Finn Abernathy with 4 TD’s and one extra point; Rivera with three TD’s and 11 extra points; Hartsfield with three TD’s; Cline with two TD’s and five extra points; Mikey Henry with two TD’s and two extra points; Caruso with two TD’s; with one TD apiece was Jack Dimassimo, Hayden Huff, Schenk, Perry, and Crawford; Max Godshall and Ramsay each had two extra points.

Bombers’ leading scorers, Cohen Enright, left, with 21 TD’s, and Hunter O’Connell, right, with 10 TD’s.