This Week in Local Sports

LYONS: Oscar W. Conaway Jr., 71, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at his home in Lyons. Funeral Service are being planned for a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Oscar was born in Lyons, NY, on June […]
CLYDE: It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jock Forjone. Jock passed peacefully on November 9,2023 at Newark-Wayne Hospital after a hard-fought battle with Congestive Heart Failure. Born July 26, 1946, to Lorenzo and Leona (Kent) Forjone. Jock played football for Clyde and then joined the US Navy where he served on […]