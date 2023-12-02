Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 2nd 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

This Week in Local Sports

by WayneTimes.com
December 2, 2023

Gananda Senior, Aidan Giancursio, works around the Marion defense and puts up a 3 pointer in the 4th quarter. Gananda pulled out the victory 87-37 against Marion. Photo: Amanda Cruz

Gananda Senior, Aidan Giancursio, works around the Marion defense and puts up a 3 pointer in the 4th quarter. Gananda pulled out the victory 87-37 against Marion. Photo: Amanda Cruz
Braeden Caviness of Gananda works around Marion’s defense and looks for the pass in the 3rd quarter of the game on Thursday. Photo: Amanda Cruz
Marion guard, Austin Phillips, go up for the block against Gananda’s Justin Simpson in the 4th quarter of Thursday’s game at Marion. Photo: Amanda Cruz
Brayden Dohse works past the Marion defense in the 2nd quarter of the game. Photo: Amanda Cruz
Nicole Cruz, Gananda Senior, dribbles the ball up the court and takes it to the hoop. Photo: Amanda Cruz
Gananda Senior, Eva Jenny, dribbles through the HFL defense in the 4th quarter in Tuesdays scrimmage Photo: Amanda Cruz

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Conaway Jr., Oscar W.

LYONS: Oscar W. Conaway Jr., 71, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at his home in Lyons. Funeral Service are being planned for a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Oscar was born in Lyons, NY, on June […]

Read More
Forjone,  Jock

CLYDE: It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jock Forjone. Jock passed peacefully on November 9,2023 at Newark-Wayne Hospital after a hard-fought battle with Congestive Heart Failure. Born July 26, 1946, to Lorenzo and Leona (Kent) Forjone. Jock played football for Clyde and then joined the US Navy where he served on […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square