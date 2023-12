ONTARIO: Marilyn passed away on December 12, 2023 at age 79. She was predeceased by her husband, Eddie DeFisher; husband, Albert Lucas. Marilyn is survived by her son, Brian DeFisher; granddaughter, Amanda (Jake) Carlson; great grandchildren, Bradleigh and Croix “CJ”; she is also survived by several other family members and dear friends. Family and friends […]