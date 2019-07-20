Local Sports
This Week in Local Sports
Latest News
Community2 hours ago
SBJA adds environmental awareness to Summer Programs
Despite the high water, Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association (SBJSA) in Sodus Point opened its summer camp season on schedule...
Local Sports2 hours ago
This Week in Local Sports
State & Nation2 hours ago
New York raises statewide smoking age to 21
By David Klepper Associated Press ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York will raise its smoking age from 18 to 21 under...
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries19 hours ago
Mashewske, Marilyn Daisy Verstreate
FORMERLY PALMYRA: Entered into rest peacefully with loved ones by her side on July 12th, 2019 after 75 glorious years....
Obituaries19 hours ago
Ortiz Sr., Cesar
NEWARK: Age 92 , died Friday July 19, 2019. Cesar was born in Yauco, PR., on July 20, 1926 son...
Obituaries2 days ago
Weeks, Sr., Robert C.
LIVONIA/RED CREEK: Born on January 20, 1925, passed away on July 14, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by...