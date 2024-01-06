This Week in Local Sports

Wrestling

Lyons dual Tournament

December 28th

Lyons Sr HS vs. North Rose-Wolcott

North Rose-Wolcott (NRW) 33.0 Lyons Sr HS (LSH) 30.0

101: Double Forfeit 108: Kashtyn Shaffer (NRW) over (LSH) (For.) 116: Double Forfeit 124: Mitchell VanAuken (LSH) over Sam Byler (NRW) (Fall 3:00) 131: Michael Kline (NRW) over Christipher Magwood (LSH) (Fall 1:40) 138: Nick Keith (LSH) over Tyler Dapolito (NRW) (Fall 1:00) 145: Vernon Jinks (LSH) over Angelo Rosso (NRW) (Fall 1:00) 152: Ethan Carmer (NRW) over Jayden Joseph (LSH) (Fall 1:40) 160: Eric Burns (NRW) over Jacob Schuldt (LSH) (Fall 1:30) 170: Christian Warren (NRW) over Mason Sphan (LSH) (Fall 1:00) 190: David Friend (LSH) over Alfred Ceratt (NRW) (Fall 1:00) 215: Nathan Aumick (NRW) over Gregory Kesel (LSH) (Dec 9-8) 285: Braydon Dopalitto (LSH) over (NRW) (For.)

Basketball

January 3rd

Midlakes vs. Bath

Midlakes won 68-66. Midlakes was led by Kyle Kumkey with 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assist. Connor Tripp had 18 points, and Jackson Nurse had 10 points. Bath was led by Jake Hagadone with 35 points and Austin Durand with 19 points.

Newark vs Penn Yan

Newark wins 96-51

Terrell Jenkins added 7 rebounds and 5 assists to his point total.

Jahnor Allen added 5 Steals to his 24 points.

Swimming

Gananda vs. Spencerport.

Gananda’s double winner was Cohen Kelley in the 100 Freestyle (:54.65) and the 100 Backstroke (1:06.42).

Spencerport’s double winner was Aiden Agostini in the 200 IM (2:11.25) and 100 Breaststroke (1:04.96).

The other individual winner for Spencerport was Samuel Feeley in the 200 Freestyle (2:05.20).

Other individual winners for Gananda were Logan Potter in the 50 Freestyle (:25.46), Tyler Hellaby-D’Alessandro in Diving (174.80), Peyton Conner in the 100 Butterfly (57.74) and Owen Richards in the 500 Freestyle (5:37.46).

Gananda’s relay team of Owen Richards, Cohen Kelley, Peyton Conner, and Logan Potter won the Medley Relay (1:52.18) and the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:51.52).

The final score of the meet was 103-76 with Gananda winning the meet.

Pal-Mac vs. Geneva

On January 4th, Pal-Mac Boys Swimming hosted the Geneva Panthers. Pal-Mac took wins in 9 of the 12 events, including all three relays, bringing their overall record to 7-0.

Pal-Mac had a double winner with George Newsome in the 200 Freestyle (1:55.35) and the 100 Butterfly (1:00.84). Geneva had a double winner with Evan Brinson-Merced in the 200 Individual Medley (2:19.52) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:13.94).

Other individual winners for Pal-Mac included Hayden Smith in the 50 Freestyle (23.75), Carson Lich in Diving (175.15), Jay Sanson in the 500 Freestyle (5:55.01), Evan Sousa in the 100 Backstroke (1:02.97).

Pal-Mac also took first in the 200 Medley Relay (1:59.71) with Louis Griffin, Colson Pallo, Hayden Smith, and Evan Sousa, the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:43.61) with Colson Pallo, Carson Lich, George Newsome, and Jay Sanson, and the 400 Freestyle Relay (4:01.64) with George Newsome, Carson Lich, Evan Sousa, and Andrew Jennette.

Geneva had one individual winner with Gerard Humiston in the 100 Freestyle (52.60). Geneva’s Hadassa Gomez also qualified for Sectionals for the first time in the 100 Backstroke (1:13.75).

The final score of the meet was 93-77 with Pal-Mac taking the win over Geneva. Pal-Mac’s next meet will be on Tuesday, January 9th where they will host Sodus-Williamson-Marion for Senior Night.