This Week in Local Sports

Varsity Basketball

January 12

Pal-Mac: 39

Marcus Whitman: 48

Pal-Mac: Shane Maier with 12, Logan Bauer with 7

Marcus Whitman: Brody Royston with 16, Logan Storms with 13 with 10, Melkamu Blueye with 10.

January 17

Newark V. Palmac

Newark wins 65-62

Boys Varsity Swim

Gananda v. Midlakes

The Gananda boys swim team hosted Midlakes and improved their record to 9-2 on the season.

Gananda won 7 out of the 12 events. Gananda’s double winner was Peyton Conner in the 200 Freestyle (2:01.09) and the 500 Freestyle (5:32.42) and Mason Briner in the 200 Individual Medley (2:28.80) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:11.28).

Gananda’s individual winners were Owen Richards in the 100 Butterfly (1:06.83), Gananda won two of the relays with the team of Owen Richards, Cohen Kelley, Noah Van Scoy and Collin Phillips in the 200 Medley Relay (2:03.97) and the team of Logan Potter, Mason Briner, Noah Van Scoy and Owen Richards in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:47.27).

Midlakes’s double winner was Zander Benz in the 50 yard Freestyle (:24.70) and the 100 Freestyle (:54.46).

Midlakes individual winners were Sam Kuhn in Diving (132.25) and Connor Carter in the 100 Backstroke (1:18.19). Midlakes team of Ben Drennen, Sam Khun, Connor Carter and Zander Benz won the 400 Freestyle Relay (4:12.64).

The final score of the meet was 87-50 with Gananda winning the meet.

Wrestling

Mynderse Academy @ North Rose-Wolcott on 01/16/2024.

North Rose-Wolcott (NRW) 39.0 Mynderse Academy (MYAC) 24.0

190: Lucas Bohon (NRW) over Eathyn Fasciana (MYAC) (Fall 3:45) 215: Quan Cao (MYAC) over Alfred Ceratt (NRW) (Fall 3:00) 285: Yenziel Hernandez Rivera (MYAC) over (NRW) (For.) 101: Double Forfeit 108: Double Forfeit 116: Ethan Biccum (MYAC) over (NRW) (For.) 124: Sam Byler (NRW) over Jaylon Mikko (MYAC) (Fall 1:00) 131: Michael Kline (NRW) over (MYAC) (For.) 138: Tyler Dapolito (NRW) over Aiden Lopez (MYAC) (Fall 3:00) 145: Nathan Eddy (MYAC) over Maverick Powell (NRW) (Fall 1:30) 152: Ethan Carmer (NRW) over Eion Fleming (MYAC) (Dec 6-4) 160: Eric Burns (NRW) over Evan Shell (MYAC) (Fall 1:00) 170: Christian Warren (NRW) over Cole Olmstead (MYAC) (Fall 1:20)

CORRECTION

Last week’s sports photos were mis-captioned. The top photo was Wayne Wrestler Dom Arena and Pal-Mac’s George Polisse. The third picture was Wayne Senior Rob Armstrong who won the match with a takedown in sudden death overtime.