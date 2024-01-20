Powered by Dark Sky
January 20th 2024, Saturday
This Week in Local Sports

by WayneTimes.com
January 20, 2024

Varsity Basketball
January 12
Pal-Mac: 39
Marcus Whitman: 48
Pal-Mac: Shane Maier with 12, Logan Bauer with 7
Marcus Whitman: Brody Royston with 16, Logan Storms with 13 with 10, Melkamu Blueye with 10.
January 17
Newark V. Palmac
Newark wins 65-62
Boys Varsity Swim
Gananda v. Midlakes
The Gananda boys swim team hosted Midlakes and improved their record to 9-2 on the season.
Gananda won 7 out of the 12 events. Gananda’s double winner was Peyton Conner in the 200 Freestyle (2:01.09) and the 500 Freestyle (5:32.42) and Mason Briner in the 200 Individual Medley (2:28.80) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:11.28).
Gananda’s individual winners were Owen Richards in the 100 Butterfly (1:06.83), Gananda won two of the relays with the team of Owen Richards, Cohen Kelley, Noah Van Scoy and Collin Phillips in the 200 Medley Relay (2:03.97) and the team of Logan Potter, Mason Briner, Noah Van Scoy and Owen Richards in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:47.27).
Midlakes’s double winner was Zander Benz in the 50 yard Freestyle (:24.70) and the 100 Freestyle (:54.46).
Midlakes individual winners were Sam Kuhn in Diving (132.25) and Connor Carter in the 100 Backstroke (1:18.19). Midlakes team of Ben Drennen, Sam Khun, Connor Carter and Zander Benz won the 400 Freestyle Relay (4:12.64).
The final score of the meet was 87-50 with Gananda winning the meet.
Wrestling
Mynderse Academy @ North Rose-Wolcott on 01/16/2024.
North Rose-Wolcott (NRW) 39.0 Mynderse Academy (MYAC) 24.0
190: Lucas Bohon (NRW) over Eathyn Fasciana (MYAC) (Fall 3:45) 215: Quan Cao (MYAC) over Alfred Ceratt (NRW) (Fall 3:00) 285: Yenziel Hernandez Rivera (MYAC) over (NRW) (For.) 101: Double Forfeit 108: Double Forfeit 116: Ethan Biccum (MYAC) over (NRW) (For.) 124: Sam Byler (NRW) over Jaylon Mikko (MYAC) (Fall 1:00) 131: Michael Kline (NRW) over (MYAC) (For.) 138: Tyler Dapolito (NRW) over Aiden Lopez (MYAC) (Fall 3:00) 145: Nathan Eddy (MYAC) over Maverick Powell (NRW) (Fall 1:30) 152: Ethan Carmer (NRW) over Eion Fleming (MYAC) (Dec 6-4) 160: Eric Burns (NRW) over Evan Shell (MYAC) (Fall 1:00) 170: Christian Warren (NRW) over Cole Olmstead (MYAC) (Fall 1:20)
CORRECTION
Last week’s sports photos were mis-captioned. The top photo was Wayne Wrestler Dom Arena and Pal-Mac’s George Polisse. The third picture was Wayne Senior Rob Armstrong who won the match with a takedown in sudden death overtime.

Recent Obituaries

McConkey, Joseph W. "Bill" 

Joseph W. McConkey, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away on January 15, 2024, at the age of 82. Bill was born in Dennison, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Charlotte Hall McConkey. Bill grew up in Hammondsport, NY. After graduation from high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force. After his Honorable […]

Canne, Gerald Arthur "Gerry"

WILLIAMSON/CANISTEO: Gerald Arthur "Gerry" Canne of 11 Fifth St., passed away Jan 15, 2024 at St James Hospital after being a patient there for 2 days. He was 103. Gerry was born on Oct 28, 1920 in Lyons, NY to Louis and Emma (Simones) Canne. He was a graduate of Lyons Central School and a […]

