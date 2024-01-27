Powered by Dark Sky
January 27th 2024, Saturday
This Week in Local Sports

by WayneTimes.com
January 27, 2024

Swimming

January, 19

Gananda v Marcus Whitman

The Gananda boys swim team hosted Marcus Whitman and improved their record to 11-2 on the season.  

With the win, Gananda won the Division 2 Finger Lakes League Title.  

Gananda won 8 out of the 12 events.   Gananda’s double winners were Cohen Kelley in the 200 Individual Medley (2:20.64) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:10.44) and Peyton Conner in the 50 Freestyle (23.35) and the 100 Butterfly (58.27).  

Gananda’s individual winners were Liam Sennett in Diving (126.70), Logan Potter in the 500 Freestyle (6:03.42) and Owen Richards in the 100 Backstroke (1:02.53).   Gananda’s relay team of Owen Richards, Cohen Kelley, Peyton Conner and Logan Potter won the 200 Medley Relay (1:53.32).  

Marcus Whitman’s individual winners were Brendan Laity in the 200 Freestyle (1:53.49) and Zach Lincoln in the 100 Freestyle (55.48).  Marcus Whitman’s relay team of Brendan Laity, Gabe Johnson, Phoenix Deacon and Zach Lincoln won the 200 Freestyle relay (1:40.96) and their relay team of Zach Lincoln, Gabe Johnson, Canan Laity and Brendan Laity won the 400 Freestyle relay (3:48.74).  

The final score of the meet was 101-71 with Gananda winning the meet and the Division 2 Finger Lakes League title.  Gananda’s next meet will be the Finger Lakes League Invitational diving on Friday, January 26th and swimming on Saturday, January 27th at 12:15 pm.  

Midlakes v Waterloo

Midlakes hosted Waterloo tonight and lost 68-62. Great game the entire time! Midlakes was lead by Kyle Kumkey with 27 points and 9 rebounds. Rowan Lane had 7 points and 16 rebounds. Kaiden Ranger with 9 points. Waterloo was lead by Dylan Carballo with 21 and Cam Jacob’s with 13 points.

Wrestling

January 23

Red Creek Sr HS @

North Rose-Wolcott 

North Rose-Wolcott (NRW) 54.0 Red Creek Sr HS (RCSH) 18.0

160: Ethan Carmer (NRW) over Jaxon Bliss (RCSH) (Fall 2:30) 170: Christian Warren (NRW) over   (RCSH) (For.) 190: Jaiden Duvall (RCSH) over Nathan  Aumick (NRW) (Fall 4:30) 215: Bradley Lewis (RCSH) over Joshawa  Webster (NRW) (Fall 1:59) 285: Evan  Finnerty (RCSH) over   (NRW) (For.) 101: Kashtyn Shaffer (NRW) over   (RCSH) (For.) 108: Double Forfeit 116: Emily Decker (NRW) over Jacob Mercer (RCSH) (Fall 1:30) 124: Sam  Byler (NRW) over Todd Verburg (RCSH) (Fall 1:00) 131: Michael Kline (NRW) over   (RCSH) (For.) 138: Austin Warren (NRW) over Kyler Parmeter (RCSH) (Fall 3:00) 145: Robert  O`Connor (NRW) over   (RCSH) (For.) 152: Maverick Powell (NRW) over Justice  Wollek (RCSH) (Fall 3:00)

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

LeStrange, Thomas

ONTARIO: Thomas ‘Tom’ Matthew LeStrange, born July 7, 1942 in Abington Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Monday January 22, 2024. Tom lived in Ontario, New York. Tom was predeceased by his wife Janice, two sisters and his parents.  Tom is survived by his children, Chris (Caroline) and Emily LeStrange; Jack (Sue) and Jack, Allison […]

Hess, Helen

NEWARK/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Helen Hess, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at DeMay Living Center.  Calling Hours will be held from 2pm to 4pm, Saturday, February 3rd at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 W. Main St., Clifton Springs.  Funeral services will immediately follow at 4pm at the funeral home.  Burial will […]

