This Week in Local Sports

Swimming

January, 19

Gananda v Marcus Whitman

The Gananda boys swim team hosted Marcus Whitman and improved their record to 11-2 on the season.

With the win, Gananda won the Division 2 Finger Lakes League Title.

Gananda won 8 out of the 12 events. Gananda’s double winners were Cohen Kelley in the 200 Individual Medley (2:20.64) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:10.44) and Peyton Conner in the 50 Freestyle (23.35) and the 100 Butterfly (58.27).

Gananda’s individual winners were Liam Sennett in Diving (126.70), Logan Potter in the 500 Freestyle (6:03.42) and Owen Richards in the 100 Backstroke (1:02.53). Gananda’s relay team of Owen Richards, Cohen Kelley, Peyton Conner and Logan Potter won the 200 Medley Relay (1:53.32).

Marcus Whitman’s individual winners were Brendan Laity in the 200 Freestyle (1:53.49) and Zach Lincoln in the 100 Freestyle (55.48). Marcus Whitman’s relay team of Brendan Laity, Gabe Johnson, Phoenix Deacon and Zach Lincoln won the 200 Freestyle relay (1:40.96) and their relay team of Zach Lincoln, Gabe Johnson, Canan Laity and Brendan Laity won the 400 Freestyle relay (3:48.74).

The final score of the meet was 101-71 with Gananda winning the meet and the Division 2 Finger Lakes League title. Gananda’s next meet will be the Finger Lakes League Invitational diving on Friday, January 26th and swimming on Saturday, January 27th at 12:15 pm.

Midlakes v Waterloo

Midlakes hosted Waterloo tonight and lost 68-62. Great game the entire time! Midlakes was lead by Kyle Kumkey with 27 points and 9 rebounds. Rowan Lane had 7 points and 16 rebounds. Kaiden Ranger with 9 points. Waterloo was lead by Dylan Carballo with 21 and Cam Jacob’s with 13 points.

Wrestling

January 23

Red Creek Sr HS @

North Rose-Wolcott

North Rose-Wolcott (NRW) 54.0 Red Creek Sr HS (RCSH) 18.0

160: Ethan Carmer (NRW) over Jaxon Bliss (RCSH) (Fall 2:30) 170: Christian Warren (NRW) over (RCSH) (For.) 190: Jaiden Duvall (RCSH) over Nathan Aumick (NRW) (Fall 4:30) 215: Bradley Lewis (RCSH) over Joshawa Webster (NRW) (Fall 1:59) 285: Evan Finnerty (RCSH) over (NRW) (For.) 101: Kashtyn Shaffer (NRW) over (RCSH) (For.) 108: Double Forfeit 116: Emily Decker (NRW) over Jacob Mercer (RCSH) (Fall 1:30) 124: Sam Byler (NRW) over Todd Verburg (RCSH) (Fall 1:00) 131: Michael Kline (NRW) over (RCSH) (For.) 138: Austin Warren (NRW) over Kyler Parmeter (RCSH) (Fall 3:00) 145: Robert O`Connor (NRW) over (RCSH) (For.) 152: Maverick Powell (NRW) over Justice Wollek (RCSH) (Fall 3:00)