This Week in Local Sports

by WayneTimes.com
February 3, 2024

Basketball

January 26

Pal-Mac: 58

Midlakes: 38

Pal-Mac: Logan Bauer with 18 off the bench, Brady Leo with 13 (11 in the first half), Shane Maier with 6 points and Carsen Ribstein with another 6 points off the bench. Jake McPike had 9 rebounds to go along with 5 points and Brennan Pipitone secured 10 rebounds.

January 27

Pal-Mac: 76

Early College: 38

Pal-Mac: Shane Maier with 16 (13 in the second half), Carter Young with 15, Jake McPike with 10, and Logan Bauer with 9.

Early College: Mike Strouter with 17 and Josue Oquendo with 8.

January 30

Newark vs Midlakes

Newark wins 84-44

Jaypar Allen added 14 assists and 6 rebounds

Wrestling

January 29

Palmyra Macedon Sr HS (PMSH) 53.0 North Rose-Wolcott (NRW) 9.0

170: Double Forfeit 190: Carl   Lester (PMSH) over Nathan  Aumick (NRW) (Fall 3:00) 215: Lucas  Bohon (NRW) over   (PMSH) (For.) 285: kareem Afify (PMSH) over   (NRW) (For.) 101: Cole  Baker (PMSH) over   (NRW) (For.) 108: Mason   Miller (PMSH) over Kashtyn Shaffer (NRW) (Fall 5:00) 116: Rocco   Ross (PMSH) over   (NRW) (For.) 124: Danny Tingue (PMSH) over Sam  Byler (NRW) (Fall 1:30) 131: Austin   Ryder (PMSH) over Avryx Salisbury (NRW) (Fall 1:20) 138: Noah  Murray (PMSH) over Tyler  Dapolito (NRW) (TF 15-0 3:30) 145: Maverick Powell (NRW) over Baily Roland (PMSH) (Dec 9-5) 152: Double Forfeit 160: Jesse  Ellis (PMSH) over Eric  Burns (NRW) (Fall 1:00)

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Groover, Kay S. 

NEWARK: Kay S. Groover, 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at Wayne County Nursing Home. Please join her family at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February, 10, 2024, at Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Court, Newark, NY 14513 for Kay’s memorial service. All other services will remain private. In memory of Kay, in lieu […]

Read More
O’Brien, Hollis (Holly) 

FAIRPORT/SODUS, NY: After a lifetime of caring for others and a few years of needing care herself, Holly passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve 2023.  She joins her beloved husband, Vincent and her parents Hugh and Ruth in eternal peace. She is survived by her children William & (Susan) O’Brien, Mark & (Barbara) O’Brien, Thomas […]

Read More
