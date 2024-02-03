This Week in Local Sports

Basketball

January 26

Pal-Mac: 58

Midlakes: 38

Pal-Mac: Logan Bauer with 18 off the bench, Brady Leo with 13 (11 in the first half), Shane Maier with 6 points and Carsen Ribstein with another 6 points off the bench. Jake McPike had 9 rebounds to go along with 5 points and Brennan Pipitone secured 10 rebounds.

January 27

Pal-Mac: 76

Early College: 38

Pal-Mac: Shane Maier with 16 (13 in the second half), Carter Young with 15, Jake McPike with 10, and Logan Bauer with 9.

Early College: Mike Strouter with 17 and Josue Oquendo with 8.

January 30

Newark vs Midlakes

Newark wins 84-44

Jaypar Allen added 14 assists and 6 rebounds

Wrestling

January 29

Palmyra Macedon Sr HS (PMSH) 53.0 North Rose-Wolcott (NRW) 9.0

170: Double Forfeit 190: Carl Lester (PMSH) over Nathan Aumick (NRW) (Fall 3:00) 215: Lucas Bohon (NRW) over (PMSH) (For.) 285: kareem Afify (PMSH) over (NRW) (For.) 101: Cole Baker (PMSH) over (NRW) (For.) 108: Mason Miller (PMSH) over Kashtyn Shaffer (NRW) (Fall 5:00) 116: Rocco Ross (PMSH) over (NRW) (For.) 124: Danny Tingue (PMSH) over Sam Byler (NRW) (Fall 1:30) 131: Austin Ryder (PMSH) over Avryx Salisbury (NRW) (Fall 1:20) 138: Noah Murray (PMSH) over Tyler Dapolito (NRW) (TF 15-0 3:30) 145: Maverick Powell (NRW) over Baily Roland (PMSH) (Dec 9-5) 152: Double Forfeit 160: Jesse Ellis (PMSH) over Eric Burns (NRW) (Fall 1:00)