ONTARIO, NY/SARASOTA, FLORIDA: Passed away at his home in Ontario, on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the age of 60. He was born on Wednesday, September 18, 1963 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. He was predeceased by his father Leland Sharrow in 1978. Survived by his mother Barbara "Searles" Sharrow Reed; sisters, Bonnie (Mike) Wirth, Julie […]