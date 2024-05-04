This Week in Local Sports

Kirsten Laird struck out 16 and had a home run and triple for Williamson. Brianna Bouwens also had a home run and triple. Peytin Westurn doubled and had an RBI for NRW.
Non-league Softball
NRW 17, Marcus-Whitman 10
AJ McIntyre was the winning pitcher who stroke out 7. AJ had 3 hits including a triple to go along with runs scored and 3 RBIs. Emily Nevelezer had 3 hits including a homerun and 4 RBIs. For M-W, Ella Yerkes had a triple among her 3 hits. Jillian Gross chipped in 2 hits.
Varsity Baseball
Williamson 9, NRW 7 (8 Innings)
For Williamson Caiden Watson was 3-4 with 2 RBIs, David DeFisher was 2-3 with 3 RBIs. For NRW Logan Caves 4-5 with 3 RBIs, Nick Gilbert was 3-5 and Cody Crane was 2-3 with an RBI. NRW 7-3
WOLCOTT: David L. Wild, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2024 at Newark Wayne Hospital. Friends and Family are invited to calling hours on Saturday, May 18th, from 5-7 pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY. David was born, August 4, 1984 in Utica, NY the son of […]
December 18, 1929--April 27, 2024 (age 94) MACEDON: Nancy passed away on April 27, 2024, at age 94. She was predeceased by her husband Harold and grandson Juan. Nancy is survived by her children, Alan (Nancy) Granger, Shelly (Curt) Kenyon, Laurie Finn, Melanie (Jim) Frauel, and Cindy (Jeff) Casper; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and […]