May 4th 2024, Saturday
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

This Week in Local Sports

by WayneTimes.com
May 4, 2024

Varsity Softball

Williamson 18 – NRW 2

Kirsten Laird struck out 16 and had a home run and triple for Williamson.  Brianna Bouwens also had a home run and triple.  Peytin Westurn doubled and had an RBI for NRW.

Non-league Softball

NRW 17, Marcus-Whitman 10 

AJ McIntyre was the winning pitcher who stroke out 7.  AJ had 3 hits including a triple to go along with runs scored and 3 RBIs.  Emily Nevelezer had 3 hits including a homerun and 4 RBIs.  For M-W, Ella Yerkes had a triple among her 3 hits.  Jillian Gross chipped in 2 hits.

Varsity Baseball

Williamson 9, NRW 7 (8 Innings) 

For Williamson Caiden Watson was 3-4 with 2 RBIs, David DeFisher was 2-3 with 3 RBIs. For NRW Logan Caves 4-5 with 3 RBIs, Nick Gilbert was 3-5 and Cody Crane was 2-3 with an RBI.  NRW 7-3

Boys Tennis

 NRW 4, Clyde-Savannah 1

1st Singles: JJ Wanek (NRW) defeated Q. Haskins (C-S) 6-0, 6-0

2nd Singles: Chase Webber (NRW) defeated D. Lafler (C-S) 6-0, 6-3

3rd Singles: L. Shimp (C-S) defeated Vivian Bishop (NRW) 6-3, 6-1

1st Doubles: Drew Smith/EliDeRoo (NRW) defeated P. Marriott/M. Record (C-S) 6-4,6-2,6-1

2nd Doubles: Maggie Wanek/Sam Collins (NRW) defeated T. Drahms/A. Snyder 6-1,6-0

NRW 14 – Gananda 4

For NRW – Logan Caves was 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI.  Evan DeWisplaere and Elliott Bush were both had 2 hits a piece. Kaden Milliman had 6 strikeouts on the mound.

NRW is 8-4

Jase Smith, Gananda Junior, works around the Midlakes defense to take the shot in the second half. Midlakes came up with the win 8-4. Photo: Amanda Cruz/Assignment Photographer
Gananda goalie, Nick Falso, leaves the goal and takes the ball down the field in the second half. Photo: Amanda Cruz/Assignment Photographer
Gananda’s Alysia Cruz scrambles through Newark to look for the open lane in Tuesdays game. Gananda is now 7-1 as they head into Sectionals. First game for them is 5/14. Photo: Amanda Cruz
Lily Aylett of Gananda gets the handoff to head down the field in the second half of the game against Newark on Tuesday. Photo: Amanda Cruz

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wild, David L.

WOLCOTT: David L. Wild, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2024 at Newark Wayne Hospital.  Friends and Family are invited to calling hours on Saturday, May 18th, from 5-7 pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY. David was born, August 4, 1984 in Utica, NY the son of […]

Granger, Nancy S.

 December 18, 1929--April 27, 2024 (age 94) MACEDON: Nancy passed away on April 27, 2024, at age 94. She was predeceased by her husband Harold and grandson Juan. Nancy is survived by her children, Alan (Nancy) Granger, Shelly (Curt) Kenyon, Laurie Finn, Melanie (Jim) Frauel, and Cindy (Jeff) Casper; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and […]

