This Week in Local Sports

Varsity Softball

Williamson 18 – NRW 2

Kirsten Laird struck out 16 and had a home run and triple for Williamson. Brianna Bouwens also had a home run and triple. Peytin Westurn doubled and had an RBI for NRW.

Non-league Softball

NRW 17, Marcus-Whitman 10

AJ McIntyre was the winning pitcher who stroke out 7. AJ had 3 hits including a triple to go along with runs scored and 3 RBIs. Emily Nevelezer had 3 hits including a homerun and 4 RBIs. For M-W, Ella Yerkes had a triple among her 3 hits. Jillian Gross chipped in 2 hits.

Varsity Baseball

Williamson 9, NRW 7 (8 Innings)

For Williamson Caiden Watson was 3-4 with 2 RBIs, David DeFisher was 2-3 with 3 RBIs. For NRW Logan Caves 4-5 with 3 RBIs, Nick Gilbert was 3-5 and Cody Crane was 2-3 with an RBI. NRW 7-3

Boys Tennis

NRW 4, Clyde-Savannah 1

1st Singles: JJ Wanek (NRW) defeated Q. Haskins (C-S) 6-0, 6-0

2nd Singles: Chase Webber (NRW) defeated D. Lafler (C-S) 6-0, 6-3

3rd Singles: L. Shimp (C-S) defeated Vivian Bishop (NRW) 6-3, 6-1

1st Doubles: Drew Smith/EliDeRoo (NRW) defeated P. Marriott/M. Record (C-S) 6-4,6-2,6-1

2nd Doubles: Maggie Wanek/Sam Collins (NRW) defeated T. Drahms/A. Snyder 6-1,6-0

NRW 14 – Gananda 4

For NRW – Logan Caves was 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI. Evan DeWisplaere and Elliott Bush were both had 2 hits a piece. Kaden Milliman had 6 strikeouts on the mound.

NRW is 8-4