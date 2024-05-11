This Week in Local Sports

Baseball

Williamson 4 – NRW 3

A walk-off left North Rose-Wolcott Cougars on the wrong end of a 4-3 defeat to Williamson Marauders on Friday. The game was tied at three in the bottom of the seventh when Myles Wurtz was struck by a pitch, driving in a run.

North Rose-Wolcott Cougars lost despite out-hitting Williamson Varsity Marauders seven to four. Kaden Milliman, Nick Gilbert, Evan DeWispelaere, Cody Crane, Marcus Haffner, Axton Paul, and Lathan Milliman each collected one hit for North Rose-Wolcott Cougars.

North Rose-Wolcott Cougars got on the board in the first inning after Logan Caves grounded out, scoring one run.

Williamson Marauders tied the game in the bottom of the sixth.

Paul started the game for North Rose-Wolcott Cougars. They surrendered four hits and three runs (zero earned) over five innings, striking out six and walking four. Tim Vos started the game for Williamson Marauders. The starting pitcher gave up six hits and three runs over five innings, striking out four and walking five.

Haffner and Caves each drove in one run for North Rose-Wolcott Cougars. Gilbert stole three bases. North Rose-Wolcott Cougars ran wild on the base paths, collecting four stolen bases for the game.

Vos, Joey Van lare, and Wurtz each drove in one run for Williamson Marauders. Caiden Watson led Williamson Marauders with two hits in four at bats.

NRW 7 - Sodus 6

NRW was down 6-1 going into the sixth inning but rallied to tie things at 6-6 heading into the final frame. They scored the game winning run off a dropped blooper along the right field foul line that barely fell fair.

Kaden Milliman started the game for NRW, allowing 5 runs in 2 2/3 innings. Cody Crane closed out the game, pitching 4 1/3 innings and giving up a run, to get the win.

Milliman and Nick Gilbert each had 2 hits for NRW. Jordan Orange-Patton had 2 hits and 2 RBI for Sodus.

Softball

AJ McIntyre struck out 10 batters as the starting pitcher led North Rose-Wolcott Varsity Lady Cougars past Williamson 5-2 on Friday. McIntyre surrendered eight hits and two runs over seven innings while walking one.

North Rose-Wolcott Varsity Lady Cougars opened the scoring in the top of the first thanks to three singles. North Rose-Wolcott Varsity Lady Cougars first got on the board when McIntyre singled, scoring one run.

Jennifer Walter took the loss for Williamson. The starting pitcher went seven innings, surrendering five runs (four earned) on eight hits, striking out nine and walking six.

Peytin Westurn and Autumn Houghtaling each collected two hits for North Rose-Wolcott Varsity Lady Cougars. Emily Nevlezer, Maddie Evans, Houghtaling, and McIntyre each drove in one run for North Rose-Wolcott Varsity Lady Cougars. North Rose-Wolcott Varsity Lady Cougars had patience at the plate, accumulating six walks for the game. Zoey Yates and Evans led the team with two walks each.

Kearstin Laird and Walter were a one-two punch in the lineup, as each drove in one run for Williamson. Walter led Williamson with three hits in four at bats from the leadoff position. Ellie Alexander collected two hits for Williamson in three at bats. Alexander stole two bases.